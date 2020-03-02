Captain’s challenge given nod for NRL

The controversial ‘captain’s challenge’ system has been given the tick of approval by the Australian Rugby League Commission (ARLC) to be used in the NRL in 2020.

NRL captains on the field will now be able to challenge referee’s decisions in a set of situations using the game’s existing video referee system.

With less than a fortnight to go until the season starts, only South Sydney and Illawarra have had the advantage of using the system – in the Charity Shield – while it was also tested in the NRL All Stars match last month.

NRL head of football Graham Annesley said the governing body will continue to work with clubs to ensure all captains and coaches are familiar with the process ahead of round one.

“There were multiple captain’s challenges on the weekend and the system worked well, with feedback from our broadcasters also positive,” Annesley said in a statement.

“We have spent a lot of time explaining the system to our clubs, players, media and broadcast partners and that will continue in the lead up to round one.”

The main concern with the introduction of captain’s challenge is adding extra stoppages to matches, which slows the game down and can frustrate fans.

Each team will get one unsuccessful challenge per game, and will have 10 seconds to alert the referee that they wish to contest a decision.

The only decisions that can be challenged are those involving a structured restart of play, such as a penalty or scrum. The opportunity to contest a call is over once play resumes.

“This is an exciting innovation for our game,” chief executive Todd Greenberg said.

“It will add an additional layer of excitement, unpredictability and tactics to matches. Most importantly, though, it provides an opportunity for a wrong decision to be overturned.”

The system was first proposed by the ARLC in December after results of a fan survey indicated one of the biggest problems in the game is incorrect refereeing decisions.