Car sales skid again, but SUVs on the rise

Car sales may have skidded for a 23rd consecutive month in February but Australia’s sports utility market has seemingly shifted up a gear.

SUVs accounted for nearly half of all new vehicles sold during the month, with total sales rising from 37,292 SUVs in February 2019 to 39,304 in February 2020, a gain of 5.4 per cent.

Toyota Rav 4 sales more than doubled on February 2019’s figures to 3,375, making the car the second most popular vehicle for the month behind the Toyota Hi-Lux.

Hi-Lux sales were down 22.8 per cent for the month compared to a year ago.

SUV sales were a rare bright spot in another glum release from the Federal Chamber of Automotive Industries, with total new car sales down by 8.2 per cent to 79,940.

It continues a near two-year decline of vehicle sales that FCAI chief executive Tony Weber compared to a recession.

“In economic terms, a recession is declared after two quarters of negative growth – and this industry has now seen seven consecutive quarters of negative growth.

“There is no doubt that this is an extraordinarily difficult time for the automotive industry – a situation sadly underlined by the recent announcement of Holden’s withdrawal from the Australian market.”

Mr Weber said spending had been constrained over the past two years by political and financial uncertainty, floods, drought and bushfires, and more recently, coronavirus concerns.

Meanwhile, the passenger vehicle market was down by 4,503 vehicle sales in February or 16.6 per cent over the same month last year

Toyota remained the market leader in February, followed by Mazda and Hyundai.

Toyota led Mazda with a margin of 10,449 vehicle sales and 13.1 market share points