Carmel Barbagallo (pic) says there's enough evidence to show Bradley Edwards killed Sarah Spiers. Image by Richard Wainwright/AAP PHOTOS

homicide

Car, screams key to 1st Claremont murder

By Rebecca Le May

June 17, 2020

2020-06-17 19:22:56

The case against the accused Claremont serial killer for the murder of Sarah Spiers hinges on bloodcurdling screams and a car spotted at her intended destination not long after she was last seen.

While the bodies of 27-year-old solicitor Ciara Glennon and 23-year-old childcare worker Jane Rimmer were found in bushland at opposite ends of Perth in 1996 and 1997, Ms Spiers’ location remains a mystery.

The prosecution says Bradley Robert Edwards either abducted or lured the women into his Telstra work vehicle, which looked like a taxi, while prowling the affluent suburb’s entertainment district looking for opportunities to commit sexually-motivated crimes.

Less than 12 months before Ms Spiers was taken, he had lurked in the same area armed with makeshift handcuffs and kidnapped a 17-year-old girl as she walked through a dark park, pulling a hood over her head before raping her twice in a nearby cemetery.

Edwards admitted that crime and a separate 1988 indecent assault in the month before the start of his epic Supreme Court of Western Australia trial last year.

The trial has heard from various witnesses woken by a female’s bloodcurdling, desperate and high-pitched screams shortly after Ms Spiers was last seen.

They pierced the night air in Mosman Park, where the 18-year-old secretary said she was going when she called a taxi.

One witness, Wayne Stewart, ran to his balcony to investigate, heard two doors slam and saw a light-coloured station wagon with its lights on about 100 metres away.

Mr Stewart said the vehicle looked like a Toyota Corona, while Edwards drove a Toyota Camry at the time.

Prosecutor Carmel Barbagallo, in her closing submissions on Wednesday, said Edwards may have pretended to drive Ms Spiers to her destination and there was a turning point where “things have turned badly”.

She said if Justice Stephen Hall found the 51-year-old guilty of murdering Ms Rimmer and Ms Glennon, that could be considered propensity evidence for Ms Spiers’ murder.

But Justice Hall asked: “Can propensity alone provide proof beyond reasonable doubt?”

“There would need to be something else,” he said.

“What makes it more than a probability that the accused was the killer of Ms Spiers?”

Ms Barbagallo said Mr Stewart’s evidence was compelling.

It was “too much of a coincidence” the woman’s screams could have been from anyone other than Ms Spiers, given they were heard where she planned to be, not long after she vanished, or for the car to have been anyone other than the accused’s.

“It’s the vehicle, the time and place, and his propensity (to attack lone women),” Ms Barbagallo said.

Justice Hall has previously flagged rejecting the prosecution’s “homicide pattern” evidence, that three women taken from the same area around the same time were likely to have been murdered by the same person.

“Suspicion … is not proof,” he said last month.

The trial has been dominated by DNA and fibre evidence that allegedly links Edwards to the other two murders, including a chunk of genetic material Ms Glennon is said to have clawed from her attacker as she fought for her life.

