Cardinal George Pell has spent his first night out of jail after he was acquitted by the High Court. Image by James Ross/AAP PHOTOS

crime, law and justice

Cardinal Pell has first night of freedom

By Karen Sweeney

April 7, 2020

2020-04-07 19:36:55

For more than a year Cardinal George Pell went to sleep alone in a prison cell.

On Wednesday he will wake to his first full day as a free man, putting quashed convictions for child sexual abuse behind him.

Australia’s High Court acquitted him on Tuesday, ruling there wasn’t enough evidence for the jury to convict him beyond reasonable doubt as they did in December 2018.

After more than 400 days in prison – first in Melbourne’s Metropolitan Remand Centre and later the maximum security Barwon Prison – the cardinal was taken to the Carmelite Monastery in Melbourne’s east.

His release comes in the most significant week on the Christian calendar – Holy Week, which marks the end of Lent and the celebration of Christ’s resurrection on Easter Sunday this weekend.

But the global coronavirus pandemic means he cannot celebrate any Easter services in front of a congregation.

And any thoughts of a quick return to Rome for Australia’s most senior Catholic have also been scuppered by the virus outbreak and international travel bans.

Cardinal Pell released a statement marking the end of a serious injustice remedied by the court’s decision.

“I hold no ill will to my accuser, I do not want my acquittal to add to the hurt and bitterness so many feel; there is certainly hurt and bitterness enough,” he said.

The trial was not a referendum on the Catholic Church or its response to pedophilia in Australia, but about whether he committed the abuse of two 13-year-old choirboys at St Patrick’s Cathedral in Melbourne in 1996.

“And I did not,” he said.

Cardinal Pell was unanimously convicted by a jury in December 2018 after an earlier jury was unable to reach a verdict. Their decision was upheld by Victoria’s Court of Appeal last year.

That was a mistake, the High Court found.

“There is a significant possibility that an innocent person has been convicted because the evidence did not establish guilt to the requisite standard of proof,” the full bench of seven judges said in their judgment handed down by Chief Justice Susan Kiefel in Brisbane on Tuesday morning.

One of the former choirboys – who came forward after the other boy died in 2014 – said he respected the High Court’s decision.

“I respect the decision of the High Court. I accept the outcome,” Witness J said in a statement released by his lawyer, Vivian Waller.

“I understand their view that there was not enough evidence to satisfy the Court beyond all reasonable doubt that the offending occurred.” 

But Witness J said he hoped the outcome wouldn’t discourage child sexual abuse survivors from coming forward, and reassured them “most people recognise the truth when they hear it”.

“I am content with that,” he said. 

The father of the boy who died said through his lawyers on Tuesday that he was shocked at the result, and heartbroken for his son’s friend “who had nothing to gain from speaking out”.

The Vatican welcomed Cardinal Pell’s acquittal, praising him for having “waited for the truth to be ascertained”.

In a statement the Vatican said it had always had confidence in Australian judicial authorities and reaffirmed the Holy See’s “commitment to preventing and pursuing all cases of abuse against minors”.

Pope Francis offered his Tuesday morning mass for those who suffer from unjust sentences.

“I would like to pray today for all those people who suffer unjust sentences resulting from intransigence (against them),” the Pope said on Tuesday, speaking before the start of the mass. 

He did not mention Cardinal Pell by name.

