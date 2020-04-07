Discover Australian Associated Press

Cardinal George Pell has left Barwon jail after he was acquitted by the High Court. Image by James Ross/AAP PHOTOS

crime, law and justice

Cardinal Pell walks free from prison

By Karen Sweeney

April 7, 2020

2020-04-07 12:42:58

Cardinal George Pell has walked free from prison after Australia’s highest court quashed five convictions for child sexual abuse.

In a unanimous decision all seven High Court justices said Cardinal Pell should be acquitted.

“There is a significant possibility that an innocent person has been convicted because the evidence did not establish guilt to the requisite standard of proof,” the full bench of seven judges said in their judgment, handed down in Brisbane, on Tuesday.

With coronavirus sending Queensland into lockdown, the forecourt and road outside the High Court in Brisbane were empty.

Only three journalists were allowed in the courtroom as Chief Justice Susan Kiefel handed down the court’s decision.

Unlike the decision in Victoria’s Court of Appeal last year, the judgment was not live streamed.

Instead the High Court posted the judgment online and tweeted the news to the world.

Dozens more reporters waited for the decision outside Barwon Prison, near Geelong, where Pell has been held for the past few weeks.

He was visited by his legal team at the prison on Tuesday morning.

Cardinal Pell released a statement saying the serious injustice he has suffered had been remedied by the court’s findings.

“I hold no ill will to my accused, I do not want my acquittal to add to the hurt and bitterness so many feel; there is certainly hurt and bitterness enough,” he said.

Cardinal Pell said his trial was not a referendum on the Catholic Church or how Australian church authorities dealt with pedophilia.

“The point was whether I had committed these awful crimes, and I did not,” he said.

Cardinal Pell was charged by Victoria Police officers after a man came forward in 2014 alleging he and another choirboy had been sexually abused at St Patrick’s Cathedral in Melbourne in 1996.

That boy, now in his 30s, gave evidence in court, revealing he felt compelled to come forward after the death of the other boy.

A jury convicted Cardinal Pell of five charges in December 2018 after an earlier jury was unable to reach a verdict.

Victoria’s Court of Appeal upheld the convictions last year.

The father of the choirboy who died in 2014 is in shock at the court’s decision and his lawyer Lisa Flynn said in a statement he was heartbroken for the surviving boy.

“Our client says this man, who the jury believed, is an upstanding citizen who had nothing to gain from speaking out other than to protect other children from the pain and suffering he has to live with on a daily basis,” Ms Flynn said.

The father will continue to pursue a civil case against Cardinal Pell.

Lawyers for the surviving complainant aren’t expected to make any statement on Tuesday.

Victoria Police in a statement acknowledged the work of its Taskforce Sano investigators and said support was being provided to the complainant in the case.

“Victoria Police remains committed to investigating sexual assault offences and providing justice for victims no matter how many years have passed,” the statement said.

Victoria’s Office of Public Prosecutions says it will not be commenting on its decision to prosecute Cardinal Pell, or on his acquittal.

