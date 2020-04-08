Cardinal’s acquittal third in six months

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
The High Court has unanimously overturned a jury verdict three times in in six months. Image by Lukas Coch/AAP PHOTOS

crime, law and justice

Cardinal’s acquittal third in six months

By Karen Sweeney

April 8, 2020

2020-04-08 12:33:25

Cardinal George Pell’s acquittal is the third time in six months Australia’s High Court has unanimously overturned a jury verdict.

In each of the decisions since September, the acquittals followed failed bids in state appeal courts.

But lawyers say despite the cluster, those decisions are still rare given the hurdles appeals have to overcome to even get before a full bench of the country’s top judges.

Five convictions against Cardinal Pell for child sexual abuse were unanimously quashed on Tuesday after the seven judges found there was insufficient evidence for a jury to reach a guilty verdict beyond reasonable doubt.

In February a full bench of five judges acquitted former London metropolitan police officer Eamonn Coughlan and quashed convictions for arson and attempted fraud.

The Brisbane man was jailed for three-and-a-half years last July after being found guilty of blowing up his Queensland home in an attempt to make a fraudulent insurance claim.

Mr Coughlan lost a bid for freedom in the Queensland Court of Appeal.

He maintained his innocence and blamed the arson prosecution on local police corruption.

The court is yet to publish its reasons in Mr Coughlan’s case, but ordered his acquittal and release from jail at the end of his one-day appeal hearing.

No expert had examined the remains of the home, the possibility it was destroyed by a gas leak weren’t adequately explored and there were no attempts to exclude innocent explanations for petrol residue found on his clothes, his lawyer Stephen Keim SC argued.

In a separate Queensland case in September last year the High Court overturned a jury’s verdict over the 2012 death of Queensland grandmother Liselotte Watson.

Steven Fennell was convicted of murder and jailed over the “cruel and callous” killing in 2016, but the High Court ordered his acquittal after determining the murder weapon evidence was “glaringly improbable”.

The weapon, a hammer, was found a short distance from items that belonged to Mrs Watson.

A couple identified it as being a hammer they loaned to Mr Fennell years before the murder.

“Their evidence should have been given so little weight that, at best, it was barely admissible,” the High Court said.

He too had argued to the Queensland Court of Appeal that the jury’s verdict was unreasonable, but turned to the High Court after that appeal failed.

Latest news

health

Surge in demand for DV services in Qld

Domestic and family violence services across Queensland are getting more funding to cope with an increase in demand amid the COVID-19 crisis.

politics

Parliament meets to pass $130b wage scheme

A scaled-back federal parliament is meeting on Wednesday to pass $130 billion in wage subsidies for workers hit by the economic shock-wave of coronavirus.

crime, law and justice

Cathedral trashed as Pell flees Victoria

Melbourne's St Patrick's Cathedral has been vandalised as Cardinal George Pell leaves Melbourne after his first night of freedom.

crime, law and justice

Cardinal's acquittal third in six months

Cardinal George Pell's acquittal on Tuesday is the third case of Australia's High Court unanimously overturning jury convictions in six months.

health

No time to relax in costly virus fight: PM

Prime Minister Scott Morrison says Australia will win the fight against the coronavirus but people cannot afford to be complacent about social distancing now.

news

health

Surge in demand for DV services in Qld

Domestic and family violence services across Queensland are getting more funding to cope with an increase in demand amid the COVID-19 crisis.

sport

rugby league

Dumped Okunbor to appeal NRL sacking

Sacked winger Jayden Okunbor will appeal his NRL deregistration after he was kicked out of the game for his role in Canterbury's schoolgirl sex scandal.

world

virus diseases

Signs virus easing; NYC deaths exceed 3200

There are some signs the coronavirus crisis is easing in parts of Europe but health officials say people should not let their guard down.