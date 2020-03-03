Carey eager to link up with Ponting in IPL

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Alex Carey is excited about his upcoming IPL stint under Ricky Ponting. Image by AP PHOTO

cricket

Carey eager to link up with Ponting in IPL

By Michael Ramsey

March 3, 2020

2020-03-03 04:38:55

Eager to soak up every bit of knowledge he can, Alex Carey reckons he’ll be residing in Ricky Ponting’s pocket when he links up with the Australian great in the IPL.

Carey will get his first taste of action when he joins the Ponting-coached Delhi Capitals next month.

Australia’s one-day international and T20 vice-captain secured his spot after a standout Big Bash campaign with Adelaide Strikers.

Carey had the opportunity to learn from Ponting when the former Test skipper served as an assistant coach during Australia’s World Cup campaign last year.

The wicketkeeper-batsman joked that he had given Ponting “a big hug” after being picked up in the IPL auction.

“I loved working with Punter, he was fantastic,” Carey said ahead of Australia’s second ODI against South Africa in Bloemfontein.

“He’s really calm, he’s really clear with his messaging.

“I just can’t wait, even if I’m not playing, to just sit alongside him and chat cricket with him. I’ll probably hang out of his pocket for the few months that I’m there.”

For Carey, the trip to the IPL will double as an opportunity to continue improving his performance on the subcontinent.

Regarded as one of Australia’s best players of spin, Carey is well aware of the challenges that will await when India hosts next year’s T20 World Cup.

But while he has firmly established himself as Australia’s first-choice wicketkeeper in the white-ball formats, the South Australian concedes he’s likely to be relegated to the outfield for Delhi behind Indian star Rishabh Pant.

“I’m not sure, but I’d say he’d get first crack at it,” Carey said.

“He’s done pretty well before in the IPL. I think they selected me for that No.5 and No.6 middle-order batting (role), that’s what they targeted.

“I enjoy running around, try and have lots of energy and get the arm warm (but) my shoulder’s not too strong.”

Carey’s focus in the meantime is Wednesday’s ODI in Bloemfontein, with Australia looking to level the series after a 74-run loss in Paarl.

“We were pretty honest in the rooms afterwards,” Carey said.

“(Aaron Finch) doesn’t like to dwell too long on results like that but we need to take the learnings out of that game.

“In a series like this with quite a short turnaround, I have no doubt we’ll respond really strongly.”

Latest sport

cricket

Carey eager to link up with Ponting in IPL

Australia's white-ball vice-captain Alex Carey is excited for his first taste of Indian Premier League action when he links up with the Delhi Capitals.

cricket

Perry hurt as Aust reach T20 World Cup SF

Superstar allrounder Ellyse Perry has injured her right hamstring as Australia reach the Twenty20 World Cup semi-finals with a four-run win against New Zealand.

cricket

Smith 'chilled' as captaincy ban nears end

Steve Smith will be free to captain Australia again at the end of March but a return to national leadership remains a long way off his radar.

Australian rules football

Cats' Ivey banned for Brennan bump in AFLW

Geelong's Jordan Ivey has been banned for her bump on Katie Brennan, while three reprimands and a fine were also doled out in the AFLW round-four match review.

Australian rules football

Hardwick injury blow for Hawks in AFL

A ruptured pectoral muscle will sideline Hawthorn defender Blake Hardwick for up to three months.

news

health

Coronavirus infected doctor 'going well'

NSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard says it's still not clear if a health worker who contracted COVID-19 had infected others.

sport

cricket

Perry hurt as Aust reach T20 World Cup SF

Superstar allrounder Ellyse Perry has injured her right hamstring as Australia reach the Twenty20 World Cup semi-finals with a four-run win against New Zealand.

world

politics

Klobuchar, Buttigieg to endorse Joe Biden

Democrat Amy Klobuchar is ending her bid for the Democratic presidential nomination and endorsing rival Joe Biden, following Pete Buttigieg's lead.