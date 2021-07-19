FIND OUT WHY AAP NEEDS YOU
Wicketkeeper Alex Carey will captain Australia's ODI side for the first time. Image by Dan Himbrechts/AAP PHOTOS

cricket

Carey to captain Australia in first ODI

By Rob Forsaith

July 20, 2021

2021-07-20 08:39:29

Alex Carey will lead Australia in their one-day series opener against West Indies, becoming the nation’s 26th ODI captain.

Carey will serve as stand-in skipper on Wednesday (AEST), when injured opener Aaron Finch misses the first of three ODIs in Barbados.

Pat Cummins, who was appointed Australia’s sole vice-captain in the 50-over format ahead of Carey last year, would ordinarily have been elevated.

But Cummins is among the group of stars sitting out the tour because of biosecurity bubble fatigue.

Former captain Steve Smith’s absence in the current touring party, because of an elbow injury, also ensured there was no chance of him reclaiming the reins.

Matthew Wade was vice-captain in the recent Twenty20 series.

Carey, whose leadership and wicketkeeping are both held in high regard by selectors, has been given the job in the second leg of the tour.

“For a long period of time Alex has shown an extremely high level of professionalism and discipline as a fantastic leader,” coach Justin Langer said.

“I have no doubt he will do a fantastic job with the support of the other senior players.”

Carey said he was “deeply honoured”.

“To captain Australia is one of the greatest privileges in sport,” he said.

“Finchy is our captain and we will welcome him back with open arms when he is fully fit, so for now I hope I can fill the role to his extremely high standards.

“To lead this group against the West Indies in the West Indies is a great challenge.”

Carey, who has played 42 ODIs, shared vice-captaincy duties between 2018 and 2020 before Cricket Australia opted to revert to a sole vice-captain in Cummins.

However, national selectors asked gloveman Carey to captain Australia A during 2020-21.

Carey, who is yet to don the baggy green, is widely expected to be Tim Paine’s successor behind the stumps in the Test side.

Paine has given no firm indication of when he might retire but will be 37 come the end of this summer’s Ashes. 

Finch, who suffered a knee injury in the fifth T20 last week, will be monitored closely before ODIs on Friday and Sunday.

