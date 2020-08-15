Discover Australian Associated Press

Health

Cargo ship crew among new Qld virus cases

By Cheryl Goodenough

August 15, 2020

2020-08-15 16:02:51

Queensland is dealing with three new COVID-19 cases as refugee advocates plan action in a Brisbane park after their mass sit-in was banned.

The new cases were detected in a returned traveller from Sydney and two crew members of a cargo ship off the Queensland coast.

The traveller, a man in his 30s, is in hotel quarantine. The two crew were expected to be transferred ashore for admission to Townsville University Hospital.

The three cases announced on Friday brought the number of active cases in Queensland to nine.

Meanwhile, Refugee Solidarity Brisbane have asked supporters to meet on Saturday for a game of soccer followed by a march, according to their social media pages.

It comes after a Supreme Court decision on Thursday to ban a planned protest on Main Street, Kangaroo Point, and on the Story Bridge.

The action is the latest in a series of rallies against the continued incarceration of 120 asylum seekers in a Kangaroo Point hotel after the men were transferred from detention centres on Manus Island and Nauru to Brisbane for medical treatment. 

There have been 1092 total COVID-19 cases and six deaths in the state.

Three of the nine active cases are in hospital, but none in intensive care.

Latest sport

rugby league

Williams won't rush to save Rooster stocks

Sonny Bill Williams wishes he could play in the NRL straight away to help the injury-depleted Sydney Roosters, but says he must regain his own fitness first.

Australian rules football

Hawkins boots Cats to AFL win over Power

A vintage Tom Hawkins performance powered Geelong to a 60-point AFL win over Port Adelaide on Friday.

rugby league

Naden calls out alleged racism in NRL game

A group of people have been ejected from Friday's NRL match in Gosford for allegedly racially abusing Penrith winger Brent Naden.

rugby league

Dragons send McGregor out an NRL winner

Paul McGregor's six-year stint as St George Illawarra's NRL coach has ended with a shock 14-12 win over Parramatta at Bankwest Stadium.

rugby league

Panthers make club history with NRL win

Penrith have defeated the Warriors 18-12 in Gosford to set a club record nine straight NRL wins to return to the top of the ladder.

