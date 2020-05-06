Carnival Cruise Line plans August return

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

AAP Newswire

Australia's national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia's leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia's largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Carnival Corporation, owner of the Ruby Princess, has set an August return for cruising in the US. Image by PR HANDOUT IMAGE PHOTO

Health

Carnival Cruise Line plans August return

By DEE-ANN DURBIN and ADRIANA GOMEZ LICON

May 6, 2020

2020-05-06 10:28:26

Carnival Cruise Line says it plans to gradually resume cruising in North America in August, nearly five months after it halted operations because of the coronavirus.

But operations from Australian markets will be on hold through until at least August 31 and a planned sailing from Honolulu to Brisbane on October 6 has already been cancelled.

Miami-based Carnival Cruise Line is the largest brand owned by Carnival Corporation, which also owns Princess Cruises.

Princess Cruises’ ship Princess Ruby has been linked to more than 20 coronavirus deaths and 600 infections across Australia after 2700 passengers were allowed to disembark in Sydney in March.

A Special Commission of Inquiry into the Ruby Princess will continue in Sydney on Tuesday.

Sailings from the United States will begin on August 1 or soon after, with eight ships setting off from Galveston, Miami and Port Canaveral.

Those cruises would sail to destinations including the Bahamas and Cozumel, Mexico, according to Carnival’s web site.

The US Centers for Disease Control issued a no-sail order to cruise companies on March 14. 

It was extended and is set to expire July 24, unless the the agency decides to lift it sooner.

The CDC says infectious diseases can easily spread when crew members from a ship with an outbreak transfer to other ships.

It notes outbreaks of COVID-19 on cruise ships also pose a risk because passengers can spread the disease into communities across the world after disembarkation.

Carnival Cruise Line said it was still determining what specific measures it will take to prevent future outbreaks once it resumes sailing.

“We continue to engage with the CDC and government officials at a variety of levels about new protocols we would implement prior to a return to sailing,” the company said. “We will also be in discussions with officials in the destinations we visit.”

Carnival said passengers will get refunds or vouchers for future travel if their cruises are cancelled.

Carnival Cruise Line has 27 ships and transported five million passengers last year.

Other cruise companies are also making plans to return to service.

Royal Caribbean says it intends to resume at least some sailings on June 12, while Norwegian Cruise Like plans to restart some operations on July 1.

Cruise companies have taken a huge hit from the new coronavirus, which stranded some ships at sea with sick passengers and crew.

A month after the no-sail order went into effect, the CDC said it knew of at least 15 ships with crew still on board showing symptoms of COVID-19.

Carnival Cruise Line halted new sailings on March 13. It initially expected to be able to sail again on April 10.

