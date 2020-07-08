Cars bumper to bumper at NSW-Vic border

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
NSW police are trying to clear Victorians trying to cross over into NSW as fast as possible. Image by Lukas Coch/AAP PHOTOS

politics

Cars bumper to bumper at NSW-Vic border

By Finbar O'Mallon

July 8, 2020

2020-07-08 09:49:32

Residents in towns that link across the now-closed NSW-Victoria border are unclear about how daily life will work, as traffic backs up across state lines.

In Albury-Wodonga on Wednesday morning, cars were bumper to bumper on the bridge separating the states.

Locals, including the two town’s mayors, are still unsure on the finer details of what the border closures, and entry permits for residents, will mean.

Victoria and NSW agreed to shut the border between the two states as the number of new coronavirus cases in the southern state continues to grow.

Local Barry Edmunds was watching the police at the Albury checkpoint off the Lincoln Causeway on the NSW side on Wednesday morning.

He said it was a sign of how serious the situation now was.

“I think we treated it with a bit of scant respect the first time,” he said.

He’s now cut off from his grandkids in Melbourne and had been awaiting the birth of a granddaughter in a week.

Mr Edmunds’ son will have to negotiate the checkpoints on his daily work commute from Albury into Wodonga on the Victorian side.

Operations manager Cayte Campbell, who lives in Albury, also said the closures had serious implications – she was potentially cut off from her parents in Wodonga.

The closure has also ended community sport in the town, with the local hockey league forced to cancel its season after persevering throughout the COVID-19 pandemic when other sporting codes dropped out.

Hockey Albury-Wodonga president Bert Eastoe said players were happy to get on the pitch during the wider shutdown.

But now the matches have been called off, with just under half of the players living on the Victorian side of the Murray.

Traffic trickled through from Victoria into NSW early on Wednesday, after the border closure came into effect at midnight.

Travel exemptions will apply for locals but the border permit system managed by the NSW government only went online late Tuesday night.

The web page stopped working for a period on Tuesday night before services resumed.

A Service NSW spokesperson said the permit application system had experienced high levels of demand.

People carrying documents to show NSW police they had a legitimate reason to cross the border will still be allowed through.

Latest news

politics

Travel warning for NSW border residents

The NSW premier has warned people in towns on the Victorian border not to travel to other parts of NSW given the southern state's COVID-19 outbreak.

virus diseases

Vic records 134 cases as lockdown looms

As five million Victorians prepare to enter lockdown, the state has recorded 134 new cases of coronavirus.

virus diseases

Victorians eye the exits as lockdown looms

The surge in coronavirus cases in Victoria could happen anywhere in Australia, Health Minister Greg Hunt warns, as the government steps up to support the state.

politics

Job plan rejig as Victoria bleeds billions

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg says it's crucial to ensure Victoria's coronavirus outbreak is brought under control for the sake of the nation's economic recovery.

virus diseases

NT closes border with Victoria, says sorry

The Northern Territory has declared all of Victoria a coronavirus hotspot and closed its border with the southern state.

news

politics

Travel warning for NSW border residents

The NSW premier has warned people in towns on the Victorian border not to travel to other parts of NSW given the southern state's COVID-19 outbreak.

sport

Australian rules football

Lockdown hits home for AFL stars in hubs

AFL stars Tom Hawkins and Jack Riewoldt admit they're uneasy about being in hubs as their respective young families confront the coronavirus crisis in Victoria.

world

virus diseases

Bolsonaro catches virus, shrugs off risks

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has tested positive for the coronavirus after months of downplaying its severity.