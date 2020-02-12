Discover Australian Associated Press

Carsales.com.au has delivered an increase in first-half profit. Image by David Crosling/AAP PHOTOS

earnings

Carsales.com lifts H1 profit, payout

By Gus McCubbing

February 12, 2020

2020-02-12 09:39:06

Carsales.com has boosted first-half profit from continuing operations by 22 per cent to $71.2 million, while also lifting its payout despite battling a “challenging” domestic new car market.

The group reported total operating revenue from continuing operations of $214.1 million, up 5.0 per cent from a restated 2018 figure, underpinned by the increasing contribution of its international portfolio, and a “resilient performance of the core Australian business.” 

Statutory net profit for the half-year climbed more than five-fold to $66.6 million, reflecting the cycling through of last year’s $48 million write-down of the company’s stake in Stratton Finance.

The Stratton stake, which carsales.com.au has since sold to a third party, was still a $4.48 million impairment during the half. 

The online vehicle sales company on Wednesday declared a fully franked interim dividend of 22 cents per share, up 1.5 cents from a year ago. 

Chief executive Cameron McIntyre said the group’s international growth strategy was delivering results, with EBITDA growth in South Korea of 16 per cent and 36 per cent in Brazil.

“Our two largest international assets in Korea and Brazil continue to demonstrate impressive growth profiles and both have significant future upside potential,” he told the ASX on Wednesday.

The Brazilian business, webmotors, saw dealer numbers grow by 14 per cent and lead volumes grow by 44 per cent.

