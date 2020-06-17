Discover Australian Associated Press

Carsales.com says the cornavirus pandemic has affected business. Image by AP PHOTO

road transport

Carsales sees FY sales, profit hit

By AAP

June 17, 2020

2020-06-17 12:03:39

Carsales.com expects full-year sales and profit to be lower because of the COVID-19 pandemic despite a recent pick-up in volumes.

The online vehicle sales company expects FY revenue to fall 5.0 per cent to 6.0 per cent from a year ago to be in the range of $393 million to $397 million.

Profit for the year to June 2020 will be 6.0 per cent to 9.0 per cent lower in the range of $120 million to $124 million.

The company stood down about 250 employees in April as business slumped about 25 per cent between March 10 and April 21 following restrictions imposed to check the spread of coronavirus.

Carsales.com said on Wednesday the situation had been recovering in recent weeks.

Overall lead and traffic volumes continued to improve as social distancing measures eased and volumes grew strongly between April 22 and June 16, it said.

Total inventory has also decreased in the past six weeks, likely due to increased demand from car buyers looking to avoid public transport and dealers facing challenges obtaining used and new car stock in the current environment.

The company expects a $26 million hit on account of its support package to dealers when it waived or deferred advertising charges.

Regarding its international operations, Carsales said the Encar business in South Korea continued to perform well while a steady escalation in the impact of COVID-19 in Brazil was affecting its Webmotors business there.

By 1145 AEST, Carsales.com shares were up 5.0 per cent at $17.79 each.

