Vic coronavirus cases jump by 17

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Victorian police have done more than 23,500 spot checks since the rules were introduced in March 21. Image by Scott Barbour/AAP PHOTOS

Health

Vic coronavirus cases jump by 17

By Caroline Schelle

April 19, 2020

2020-04-19 15:17:21

Victoria’s coronavirus cases recorded a double-digit jump with seven cases linked to cruise ship passengers. 

“Today we have 1319 confirmed cases of Covid-19 and that is an increase of 17 from yesterday,” Health Minister Jenny Mikakos said on Saturday.

Nine of those new cases had been put in mandatory quarantine including seven people from the Greg Mortimer cruise ship, she said.

In positive news she said there were no new community transmissions in the past 24 hours across the state and they remained at 136.

However she warned numbers would continue to fluctuate from day to day.

“The battle is not over. I have no declared this mission accomplished,” Ms Mikakos warned.

For those hoping to get back to normal soon she said restrictions would be reviewed in May when the state of emergency is due to expire.

“We’re going to have to remove those restrictions in a very thoughtful and careful way,” she said. 

Mass gatherings including sporting events and concerts may not happen until next year.

“I don’t think we can expect big mass gatherings or events to be coming back to Victoria any time soon.”

It comes as a dozen partygoers and two bikies are among the latest fined for breaching coronavirus restrictions in Victoria. 

Two Mongols bikies were also caught leaving their Port Melbourne clubhouse after drinking there. 

Up to 88 fines were issued across the state for breaches with more than 670 spot checks undertaken, police said on Saturday. 

Since the rules were introduced on March 21 police have conducted more than 23,500 spot checks across the state.

The double digit jump comes after the state recorded a single coronavirus case on Friday.

Expanded testing criteria for COVID-19 means anyone with symptoms of a new fever, chills or breathing problems – specifically a cough, sore throat or shortness of breath – can now be tested. 

Up to 4000 people were tested on Friday, bringing the total number of tests 79,000 in Victoria.

Latest sport

Australian rules football

SA great place for AFL hub: Crows chairman

Adelaide chairman Rob Chapman has urged the AFL to consider South Australia as a potential site for a quarantine hub.

cricket

Pay cuts inevitable for cricketers: Taylor

Former Cricket Australia director and national captain Mark Taylor says players will take some form of pay cut as COVID-19 uncertainty clouds the next summer.

rugby league

NSW government confident of NRL resumption

The Warriors are hoping to resume training alongside rival clubs on May 4 as the NRL pushes ahead with plans to resume its season later next month.

Australian rules football

Victoria a quarantine hub option: AFL boss

AFL chief executive Gillon McLachlan says Victoria could host a quarantine hub as the league looks at ways to restart the premiership season.

rugby league

Fittler welcomes prospect of late Origin

This year's State of Origin series could be played after a possible grand final in November, and NSW coach Brad Fittler reckons it's a great idea.

news

health

Two dead, 39 infected at NSW nursing home

A second person has died at a western Sydney aged care home where a quarter of all residents are now infected with the deadly coronavirus.

sport

Australian rules football

SA great place for AFL hub: Crows chairman

Adelaide chairman Rob Chapman has urged the AFL to consider South Australia as a potential site for a quarantine hub.

world

virus diseases

Dear Diary: Ardern's new COVID-19 stopper

After more than a week of low COVID-19 new cases, New Zealand looks likely to announce a lockdown overhaul on Monday.