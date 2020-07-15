Vic-linked NSW pub virus cluster hits 34

A COVID-19 cluster from a pub in Sydney’s southwest continues to grow, with genomic testing indicating the virus strain emanated from Victoria.

NSW Chief Health Officer Kerry Chant says there are now 34 cases linked to the Crossroads Hotel in Casula, at least 20 of them patrons.

The state reported 13 new COVID-19 cases in the 24 hours to 8pm on Tuesday, with only three of them unconnected to the hotel.

Two of the 10 hotel-connected cases attended the Planet Fitness gym nearby, meaning three gym-goers have now come down with the virus.

“This highlights the rapidity with which COVID can spread, and the importance of us tracing the contacts very quickly,” Dr Chant said on Wednesday.

“It’s very important we don’t lose sight that COVID could’ve been introduced in any other part of Sydney … this is a stealthy virus.”

NSW Health also on Wednesday confirmed the “patient zero” of the outbreak was a Melbourne man who attended the Crossroads Hotel on July 3.

NSW Deputy Premier John Barilaro had earlier in the day confirmed genomic testing of the Casula virus found links to a strain from Victoria, where hundreds of new COVID-19 cases are being reported each day.

Victoria recorded 238 new cases on Wednesday.

“It’s not a virus which has been transmitted through the community because something has occurred here,” Mr Barilaro told the Seven Network.

Both Mr Barilaro and Premier Gladys Berejiklian have this week said localised or statewide lockdowns were undesirable and options of last resort in NSW.

The intensive care capacity in NSW hospitals had almost quadrupled since the early stages of the pandemic, which has killed 51 people in the state to date.

Dr Chant also named a number of venues where confirmed COVID-19 cases spent time, including the YMCA at Revesby, Wests Leagues Club at Leumeah, Macarthur Tavern in Campbelltown and Casula Kmart.

A worker at Woolworths in Bowral has also tested positive to the virus and the store underwent deep cleaning on Tuesday night. The staff member worked at the store on July 12 and was asymptomatic at the time.

A southwest Sydney pizza restaurant, meanwhile, is closing for three days for deep cleaning after a customer tested positive for COVID-19.

Mancini’s Original Woodfired Pizza at Belfield said NSW Health had deemed the case a low risk to staff as the male customer stayed within his group when he was there on Friday.

Police are working with Liquor and Gaming to investigate if Crossroads Hotel breached any guidelines. All patrons of the hotel from July 3 to 10 must self-isolate and are being urged to get tested.

One of the cases linked to the hotel is a person who visited the Prestons Lodge Advantaged Care nursing home, which has been placed into lockdown.

Dr Chant said other venues across Sydney may have been exposed to the virus between June 27 and July 10 after visits from people linked to the outbreak.

Ms Berejiklian also on Tuesday announced a tightening of restrictions for pubs and hotels, including a cap of 300 patrons and mandatory sign-ins. Those restrictions will come into effect from Friday.