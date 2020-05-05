Discover Australian Associated Press

Hairdressers and other small businesses in SA suffering income loss to get grants of $10,000. Image by Dan Peled/AAP PHOTOS

Health

South Australia sport fans told be patient

By AAP

May 5, 2020

2020-05-05 17:52:06

Sports-loving South Australians have been told to be patient, with a decision on relaxing restrictions on training expected by the week’s end.

Health Chief Medical Officer Nicola Spurrier says although local training is not off the cards, South Australians need to wait until Friday’s national cabinet meeting for more information.

“You need to be patient because we have one chance at this,” she said.

“It’s more damaging to lift things too quickly and then have to shut things down again.

“Working through all the ways to reduce the risk of transmission when people participate (in sport) and train is important.”

Premier Steven Marshall said the SANFL was in a good position to begin the season because it did not require players to travel interstate.

“We’d all like to see sports resume in SA,” he said.

“Competitions like the SANFL don’t have games interstate so they can get back to training as soon as it’s allowed.”

It comes as the state recorded its 12th consecutive day of no reported coronavirus cases, with the total remaining at 438.

The recovery rate is 98 per cent.

Seven active cases remain and three of them are in hospital but not in intensive care.

About 3.2 per cent of the state’s population has been checked for COVID-19 with almost 61,000 tests conducted since February.

Meanwhile, the first round of one-off $10,000 grants will be dispersed this week to more than 1000 small businesses and not-for-profits affected by the restrictions. 

The emergency cash funds will provide financial relief to enterprises such as cafes, gyms, beauty salons, homeware stores and dentists.

The money will contribute to ongoing or outstanding operating costs, including rent, power bills, supplier and raw materials costs and other fees.

About 19,000 businesses and not-for-profits are expected to benefit from the scheme.

So far, 5759 applications have been received.

Grants will be funded through the state government’s $650 million Jobs Rescue Package. 

Businesses with a payroll of less than $1.5 million and not entitled to the state government’s payroll tax waiver under COVID-19 support measures can apply.

Eligible businesses must employ SA residents and have a turnover of more than $75,000.

Applications are open until June 1. 

rugby league

