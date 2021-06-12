FIND OUT WHY AAP NEEDS YOU
NSW community sporting groups will share in a $150m fund to improve training facilities. Image by Darren England/AAP PHOTOS

politics

Cash splash for NSW elite sport facilities

By Tiffanie Turnbull

June 12, 2021

2021-06-12 11:36:18

Community sporting groups in NSW will soon be able to access $150 million in funding to help them build high-performance training facilities.

Treasurer Dominic Perrottet unveiled the new Centre of Excellence Fund on Saturday, ahead of this month’s state budget.

The fund is aimed at boosting participation in grassroots sport and providing better professional development opportunities for local athletes.

The grants will also trigger a construction boom, Mr Perrottet said, supporting thousands of industry jobs and helping the economy bounce back from the pandemic.

Sports Minister Natalie Ward said the grants are also aimed at levelling the playing field for women’s sport.

“The NSW Government is absolutely committed to breaking down barriers in women’s sport and all Centres of Excellence will feature dedicated female programs and facilities to improve pathways for women and girls,” she said in a statement.

Sporting groups will apply for the funding through a competitive grants process, which will require applicants to show how the cash would improve community participation outcomes.

