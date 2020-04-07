Casuals need year-long link for JobKeeper

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Federal minister Christian Porter says not all casual workers will receive JobKeeper payments. Image by Mick Tsikas/AAP PHOTOS

Health

Casuals need year-long link for JobKeeper

By Matt Coughlan

April 7, 2020

2020-04-07 14:49:28

More than one million casual workers without a one-year tie to their employer are set to miss out on $1500 a fortnight in coronavirus wage subsidies.

Industrial Relations Minister Christian Porter has rebuffed calls for broadening the federal government’s $130 billion scheme to include casuals with links to multiple employers.

Under the JobKeeper program, coronavirus-hit businesses will receive a $1500 fortnightly payment to pass on to each employee for six months.

Six million workers are expected to receive the subsidies.

But unions and Labor are concerned 1.1 million casual workers will miss out because of the eligibility criteria.

Mr Porter ruled out relaxing the requirement for a regular attachment to an employer over 12 months, saying the ACTU’s proposal was too broad.

“There has to be a line drawn,” he told reporters in Canberra on Monday.

Casuals not eligible for JobKeeper can apply for the $1100 fortnightly JobSeeker payment, which has been increased during the pandemic

Labor’s industrial relations spokesman Tony Burke said casuals in construction, independent education, artists and musicians were among those set to miss out.

Mr Burke warned young people doing their job for pocket money could receive the subsidy while adults relying on their casual income could miss out.

Legislation will be debated in parliament on Wednesday as bureaucrats scramble to draft the laws.

The Morrison government wants to change the Fair Work Act to enable the temporary measures, but Labor and the unions fear dodgy companies could abuse the amendments.

Mr Porter suggested Labor’s focus on the Fair Work Commission signalled the opposition would block the legislation.

“If you support only the Fair Work Commission making the $1500 payments lawful, you can’t be supporting the bill, because the bill says it has to happen through the Fair Work Act,” he said.

Mr Burke said the minister was trying to distract from a terrible decision to exclude some casuals by claiming the opposition intends to block the bill.

“This is hysterical and dishonest nonsense,” he said.

“We have never once suggested we would hold up the passage of this wage subsidy.”

To be eligible, a company’s turnover must have fallen by at least 30 per cent because of the pandemic.

Businesses with annual turnovers of more than $1 billion must have suffered a 50 per cent fall, while charities will only need to have suffered a 15 per cent hit.

Mr Porter said the scheme was designed to keep workers linked to employers during a period of economic hibernation.

“This is parliament’s Dunkirk moment. We get the life boats out and we save jobs,” he said.

“We do it in the simplest, clearest, guaranteed formula that parliament can devise.”

Latest sport

rugby league

V'landys halts NRL 'scrap points' plan

ARL Commission chairman Peter V'landys has stepped in to pull the plug on a proposal to scrap the results of the NRL's opening two rounds in any restart plan.

Australian rules football

Teague open to AFL quarantine hubs concept

Carlton coach David Teague is open to the idea of AFL quarantine hubs but believes the Blues would allow players to opt out if they weren't comfortable.

golf

Day targets rescheduled majors glory

Jason Day is excited that golf's three US-based major championships will take place later this year, but the British Open has been cancelled.

Australian rules football

Dangerfield doubts AFL quarantine hub plan

The AFL is considering playing round-robin matches in centralised quarantine hubs but Geelong star Patrick Dangerfield isn't sure the plan is realistic.

rugby league

Warriors unsure of possible NRL omission

The NRL has conceded a 15-team competition could resume without the Warriors but the Kiwi club is keeping its counsel until it knows more.

news

crime, law and justice

Coronavirus deters crowds at Pell decision

Cardinal George Pell's court appearances have always attracted large crowds, but the coronavirus meant things went very differently at his acquittal.

sport

rugby league

V'landys halts NRL 'scrap points' plan

ARL Commission chairman Peter V'landys has stepped in to pull the plug on a proposal to scrap the results of the NRL's opening two rounds in any restart plan.

world

virus diseases

UK PM fights worsening virus symptoms

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is in intensive care in a London hospital after his coronavirus symptoms worsened.