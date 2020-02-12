Catalans still unsure on Folau debut date

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Israel Folau has still to make his debut for Super League outfit Catalans. Image by (Catalan Dragons via AP).

rugby league

Catalans still unsure on Folau debut date

By Ian Laybourn

February 12, 2020

2020-02-12 00:32:34

Israel Folau has two more training sessions with Catalans Dragons to demonstrate whether he is ready to make his Super League debut this weekend.

The 30-year-old dual-code international, whose signing by the French club caused a furore in the game, has been sidelined since being sacked by Rugby Australia last May after claiming “hell awaits” gay people.

But Folau, who switched codes a decade ago, is in his second week of training with his new teammates and could make his comeback in the French club’s home game against Castleford on Saturday.

“We’re not sure,” Dragons boss Steve McNamara said.

“We didn’t take him to Wakefield, we left him here to do some more training, which he completed.

“We’ve got two reasonable sessions, … when we’ll have a look and then we’ll decide.

“There’s no way I’m going to throw him into something that he’s not ready for. By the same token, if he is ready, then we’ll consider it. We’re really unsure at this stage.”

Catalans’ next game in Perpignan is not until March 7 but McNamara says he will not be influenced by the obvious temptation to give the club’s biggest signing his debut in front of their own fans.

“It’s not based on anything other than football, when he’s ready to contribute positively to the team on the field, as simple as that, whether that be home or away,” added the former England coach.

“Physically he’s in good shape. He’s not played the game for 10 years and he’s not trained with a team for seven or eight months so it’s going to take him some time but, in terms of how he looks after his body, he looks in really good shape.”

Folau was signed as a direct replacement for centre Brayden Wiliame and the Dragons have been hit by early-season injuries to fellow threequarters David Mead, Lewis Tierney and Tom Davies.

“There are one or two borderline who are getting close but it’s early for us,” he said. “We didn’t get back until 6.30pm last night and we’re just assessing everything.”

The postponement of the Catalans’ round-two fixture at Wakefield on Sunday has left the club with two trips to England to rearrange, with the likelihood of midweek matches.

The scheduled game at St Helens on February 21 was an early postponement due to the champions’ involvement in the World Club Challenge that weekend, a move that has bewildered McNamara.

“Obviously the game being cancelled at the weekend is a huge one for us,” he said. “It has made it really difficult for us, particularly after they gave us St Helens in World Club Challenge weekend.

“For the life of me I can’t understand why an overseas team was given St Helens to rearrange.

“It makes the logistics far more difficult than for an English-based team with the flights and hotels, and now we’ve got two of them. It’s a costly one.”

Latest sport

rugby league

Catalans still unsure on Folau debut date

Catalans Dragons say former Wallabies star Israel Folau will need to prove his fitness in training before he can make his Super League debut this weekend.

soccer

Victory turn focus to ACL Korea trip

After grinding out a difficult 1-0 win over Chiangrai United in their ACL opener, Melbourne Victory will turn their focus to next week's trip to FC Seoul.

soccer

Victory grind out ACL win over Chiangrai

Melbourne Victory have kicked off their Asian Champions League campaign by securing all three points, beating Thailand's Chiangrai United 1-0 at AAMI Park.

soccer

Matildas riding momentum for China clash

Avoiding South Korea in the knock-out stages of Olympic qualification will be the Matildas' major prize in Thursday's blockbuster clash with China in Sydney.

golf

Golfer Minjee Lee relaxed at Aussie Open

Australia's top-ranked golfer Minjee Lee says she's unusually relaxed entering the Women's Australian Open tournament at Royal Adelaide.

news

weather

NSW still cleaning up after massive deluge

A massive clean-up is underway after heavy rainfalls and strong winds hit Sydney and parts of NSW, boosting dam levels and extinguishing long-burning bushfires.

sport

soccer

Victory turn focus to ACL Korea trip

After grinding out a difficult 1-0 win over Chiangrai United in their ACL opener, Melbourne Victory will turn their focus to next week's trip to FC Seoul.

world

crime, law and justice

Thai city copes with shooting fallout

Authorities have begun the task of releasing the bodies of the 29 victims of Thailand's worst mass shooting to relatives.