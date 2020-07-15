Cats brace for explosive Magpies star

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Jordan de Goey is poised to return to Collingwood's AFL team to face Geelong in Perth. Image by Michael Dodge/AAP PHOTOS

Australian rules football

Cats brace for explosive Magpies star

By Justin Chadwick

July 15, 2020

2020-07-15 12:21:29

Geelong superstar Patrick Dangerfield would have been in demand at training this week as the Cats prepare for the return of Collingwood X-factor Jordan De Goey in Thursday night’s AFL clash in Perth.

De Goey was left out of last week’s win over Hawthorn after being charged by police over an alleged indecent assault in 2015.

Magpies coach Nathan Buckley has confirmed that De Goey is available for selection against the Cats, and the star forward is expected to be named.

Geelong defender Harry Taylor says it will take a team approach to stop a player of De Goey’s ilk and that Dangerfield was the perfect player to practise against.

“De Goey’s explosiveness and unpredictability makes him such an amazing player,” Taylor said. 

“I’ve very rarely seen him lose his feet.

“Very much in that (Dustin) Martin, Jake Stringer sort of mould, just really strong and powerful.

“We’ve got Paddy Dangerfield playing for us, who is one of the best at that sort of stuff as well.

“So if you ever need some experience playing on a Jordan De Goey, you could line up against Paddy for a few contests and know they play a very similar way.”

De Goey’s indecent assault charge is just one of a number of dark clouds floating over Collingwood.

Vice-captain Steele Sidebottom is serving a four-match ban after he broke COVID-19 protocols during a boozy night last month.

And the Magpies have launched an investigation into allegations from Heritier Lumumba that he was racially abused during his 10 seasons at the club.

Collingwood were under pressure after recent losses to GWS and Essendon but they rebounded well last week with a 32-point win over Hawthorn.

The Magpies conceded only three goals against the Hawks and Taylor is expecting Collingwood to come out firing at Optus Stadium.

“Teams have an amazing ability these days to find a real resolve and energy in the face of crisis,” Taylor said.

“We’ve seen that in the past where teams probably play their best when their backs are against the wall. 

“Collingwood have been fantastic at the moment, albeit with a few things going on.

“But we’ve certainly got our challenges as well and we need to find a mental edge, a real sharp edge, to compete well against them.”

The Cats will recall former Saint Jack Steven but Mitch Duncan (hamstring) appears set to miss out.

Quinton Narkle (hamstring) has already been ruled out.

Up to 30,000 fans can attend the match at Optus Stadium but it remains to be seen whether the forecast rain and storms will dissuade people from attending.

Latest sport

Australian rules football

AFL to move clubs into Qld for the season

The AFL has approached the Queensland government with a request to place more clubs in hubs in the state.

Australian rules football

Cats brace for explosive Magpies star

Collingwood forward Jordan De Goey is expected to return to AFL action in Thursday night's clash with Geelong at Perth's Optus Stadium.

soccer

A-League kicking on with NSW finish

FFA intends to complete the 2019-20 season in a NSW hub, releasing a revised fixture with just one match outside the state.

rugby league

NRL grand final rematch missing 13 stars

At least 13 players from last year's grand final rematch won't play in the Thursday night's clash between the Sydney Roosters and Canberra.

rugby league

Cowboys' Holmes out for up to 10 weeks

After ankle surgery ruled Valentine Holmes out for up to 10 weeks, North Queensland coach Paul Green says in hindsight he should not have played the NRL star.

news

inquiry

NSW fire season 'unprecedented': inquiry

Former NSW Rural Fire Service commissioner Shane Fitzsimmons has described the last bushfire season as extraordinary and unprecedented in a number of ways.

sport

Australian rules football

AFL to move clubs into Qld for the season

The AFL has approached the Queensland government with a request to place more clubs in hubs in the state.

world

politics

NZ opposition names new leader

The New Zealand National Party has named Judith Collins as its new leader only two months she is expected to take on Jacinda Ardern in the general election.