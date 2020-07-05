Cats champion reveals son’s health battle

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Gary Ablett has revealed his son's battle with a rare degenerative disease. Image by Brendon Thorne/AAP PHOTOS

Australian rules football

Cats champion reveals son’s health battle

By Jason Phelan

July 5, 2020

2020-07-05 18:15:52

Geelong champion Gary Ablett has shared the heartbreaking news that his infant son Levi is battling a rare and degenerative disease.

Ablett, who celebrated his 350th AFL game milestone with a win against Gold Coast at GMHBA Stadium on Saturday, revealed his family’s private struggles via an Instagram post on Sunday afternoon.

“In the recent months, my wife and I have privately fought and continue to fight some pretty tough battles,” Ablett wrote. 

“Some of you might already know that Jordan is caring for her mum as she battles with cancer.

“But what many of you don’t know is that our son has been recently diagnosed with a rare and degenerative disease.

“After a great amount of thought and consideration, we decided that it’s time to share this with you.

“We thank you for your love and support and want to emphasise just how grateful we are to be Levi’s parents.

“He is a true blessing to us and our family and we love him so deeply.

“Anyone who knows him knows how full of joy he is and how he always has a smile on his face. 

“I would also like to thank the Geelong Football Club for the way you have cared for our family throughout this time, always ensuring that we feel loved and fully supported.

“The biggest thank you needs to go to my wife, Jordan. Without you I wouldn’t have made it to 350 games.”

The Cats are due to depart Victoria for an AFL hub in Sydney early this week before heading to another hub in Perth after round six.

Latest sport

rugby league

Manly prop sent over referee abuse in loss

Manly prop Addin Fonua-Blake has apologised to an NRL referee for an expletive abuse after he sent off in his team's 14-12 loss to Newcastle.

Australian rules football

Injuries mar Tigers' AFL win against Dees

Richmond have returned to the AFL winners list for the first time since March, but their 27-point victory over Melbourne has been soured by four new injuries.

Australian rules football

Cats champion reveals son's health battle

Geelong champion Gary Ablett has revealed his young son has been diagnosed with a rare and degenerative disease.

Australian rules football

Two Tigers expected to opt out of AFL hub

The mass migration of Victorian AFL clubs to hubs in Queensland and NSW has begun, with Richmond saying at least two senior players are unlikely to travel.

rugby league

Broncos CEO backs Seibold, rejects rebuild

Brisbane CEO Paul White has thrown his support behind under-fire coach Anthony Seibold's long term plan for the NRL club but has refused to call it a rebuild.

news

politics

'I've left nothing on the field': Cormann

Senior Morrison government minister Matthias Cormann will retire from politics at the end of the year, but will remain as finance minister until then.

sport

rugby league

Manly prop sent over referee abuse in loss

Manly prop Addin Fonua-Blake has apologised to an NRL referee for an expletive abuse after he sent off in his team's 14-12 loss to Newcastle.

world

politics

Kanye West running for US president 2020

Kanye West has tweeted that he is running for US president in four months with some responding to the rapper's announcement with scepticism