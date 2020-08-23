Discover Australian Associated Press

Tom Hawkins (l) has kicked three goals to help Geelong see off Adelaide in their AFL clash. Image by David Mariuz/AAP PHOTOS

Australian rules football

Cats grind down Crows in AFL

By Shayne Hope

August 23, 2020

2020-08-23 15:35:25

The top rung of the AFL ladder is within sight for Geelong after the premiership fancies survived a big scare in a 28-point win over Adelaide on Sunday.

The Cats entered the match as heavy favourites against the winless Crows.

But it took a final-quarter goal from Tom Hawkins and two more in the dying stages from Mitch Duncan for the visitors to finally break clear in a 9.11 (65) to 5.7 (37) victory at Adelaide Oval.

Coleman Medal leader Hawkins finished with three goals, taking his tally to 33 in 13 matches this season.

Midfield stars Cam Guthrie (33 disposals), Patrick Dangerfield (27), Jack Steven and Sam Menegola (both 24) were all prominent in the Cats’ fourth consecutive victory.

Rhys Stanley kicked two goals, splitting ruck duties with Mark Blicavs and Esava Ratugolea.

Former Adelaide captain Taylor Walker provided early energy for the Crows in his 200th match but finished with just three disposals amid lingering questions over his playing future beyond this season.

Geelong led for most of the first half but were unable to break clear of an Adelaide side on a club-worst 15-game losing streak and still searching for its first win under Matthew Nicks.

Soon after halftime, goal sneak Shane McAdam beat three Cats opponents inside the forward 50m to scramble through his first AFL goal and drag the Crows to within two points.

Scores were level moments later but Cats speedster Gary Rohan wrested back momentum for the visitors with a goal on the run and Hawkins soon made it a 15-point buffer.

David Mackay’s goal after the three-quarter time siren gave Adelaide a sniff but the Cats withstood the challenge with three goals to none in the final term.

Matt Crouch was the Crows’ best with 22 disposals and 14 tackles, while Rory Laird (28 possessions) and Brodie Smith (21) were busy around the ball.

Geelong can further press their claims for a top-two berth when they take on the Western Bulldogs at Metricon Stadium on Friday night.

Meanwhile, Adelaide have a bye in round 14 before resuming their search for a breakthrough win against Hawthorn at Adelaide Oval on September 1.

