Geelong's Jordan Ivey has been slapped with a one-match ban for bumping Katie Brennan in AFLW. Image by Natasha Morello/AAP PHOTOS

Australian rules football

Cats’ Ivey banned for Brennan bump in AFLW

By Anna Harrington

March 2, 2020

2020-03-02 18:02:38

Geelong’s Jordan Ivey has received a one-match AFLW suspension for front-on contact on Richmond’s Katie Brennan.

The Tigers captain had to sit out the final quarter of Richmond’s loss to Geelong after Ivey made high contact as Brennan had her head over the ball close to three-quarter time.

The incident was classified as careless conduct with medium impact and high contact, with Ivey offered a one-game suspension.

Fellow Cat Aasta O’Connor received reprimands for two separate offences – kneeing and rough conduct – on Richmond’s Grace Campbell.

Both offences are classified as $400 sanctions but O’Connor can accept reprimands for both incidents with an early plea.

If O’Connor transgresses again this season, it will be considered a third offence.

St Kilda’s Kate Shierlaw received a $400 fine for ‘other misconduct’ on Fremantle’s Leah Mascall following an incident that involved a kicking motion but lacked enough force to warrant a kicking charge.

It was Shierlaw’s second misconduct offence, classified as a $700 sanction – but she can accept a $400 fine with an early plea.

Brisbane’s Jessica Wuetschner was offered a reprimand for rough conduct on GWS’ Alyce Parker.

