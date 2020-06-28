Cats plot for Ablett, Selwood celebration

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Cats' Lachie Henderson has yet to play an AFL match this year but could feature against Gold Coast. Image by Michael Dodge/AAP PHOTOS

Australian rules football

Cats plot for Ablett, Selwood celebration

By Shayne Hope

June 28, 2020

2020-06-28 20:53:56

Veteran defender Lachie Henderson is in the mix to replace injured star Tom Stewart as Geelong prepare to celebrate a pair of major AFL milestones against in-form Gold Coast on Saturday.

Cats captain Joel Selwood will play his 300th game for the club and decorated veteran Gary Ablett will make his 350th senior appearance, fittingly against the Suns after he spent seven seasons with the expansion side.

But All-Australian backman Stewart will miss the GMHBA Stadium fixture after suffering a broken collarbone in Sunday’s narrow three-point win over Melbourne.

The injury will keep Stewart sidelined for multiple weeks and opens the door for Henderson, who is yet to play an AFL match this year.

The 30-year-old inked a one-year contract extension late last year after managing just 13 appearances in the past two seasons.

Henderson put his hand up with a strong display in Sunday’s reserves scratch match against the Demons at Port Melbourne.

“His training form is outstanding … I wouldn’t blame him if he came up to me and said, ‘What more have I got to do?'” Cats coach Chris Scott said.

“Hendo was really clear on the terms with which he played on one more season.

“It was going to be really hard for him to force his way into the team.

“He’s gone in with the mindset that he’s going to do everything he possibly can and he’s well and truly doing that.”

Stewart was hurt in a seemingly innocuous incident where he and Melbourne forward Tom McDonald bumped shoulders behind play.

“He could’ve done that in the warm-up,” Scott said.

“It just goes to show. I’m an old-timer now, but the guys that played footy before me, if they think footy was tougher back then they’re kidding themselves.”

Scott was hopeful the Ablett and Selwood milestones would give Geelong a small lift against the Suns.

“We need to put a little bit of an emphasis on it because it’s a remarkable achievement from both of them,” Scott said.

“You can’t ignore the elephant in the room, but I suspect what they would want is the team to play better, keep improving and hopefully we win the game.”

Latest sport

Australian rules football

Eagles, Tigers in AFL struggle town

Gold Coast's fairytale run shows no signs of slowing down, but Richmond and West Coast are running out of time to stay in the AFL premiership hunt.

Australian rules football

Cats plot for Ablett, Selwood celebration

An injury to Tom Stewart could open the door for veteran defender Lachie Henderson to come into Geelong's side against Gold Coast.

rugby league

Munster better for no pub as scans await

Melbourne and Parramatta are awaiting scan results for respective players Cameron Munster and Mitchell Moses after a weekend of carnage in the NRL.

Australian rules football

Stewart hurt in Cats' narrow AFL win

Geelong's dual All-Australian defender Tom Stewart suffered a suspected broken collarbone as the Cats hung on for a three-point win over Melbourne at the MCG.

Australian rules football

Bomber Merrett's AFL ban for Silvagni blow

Essendon's Zach Merrett and West Coast's Will Schofield have both been hit with one-match AFL bans.

news

health

Vic COVID-19 cases concerns deputy CMO

Australia's deputy chief medical officer has described the growing number of coronavirus cases in Victoria as concerning but does not represent a second wave.

sport

Australian rules football

Eagles, Tigers in AFL struggle town

Gold Coast's fairytale run shows no signs of slowing down, but Richmond and West Coast are running out of time to stay in the AFL premiership hunt.

world

virus diseases

Global coronavirus cases exceed 10 million

More than ten million cases of coronavirus have been recorded around the world and the global pandemic has killed almost half a million people in seven months.