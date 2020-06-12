Discover Australian Associated Press

Gary Ablett was among nine Cats goal scorers as Geelong thrashed Hawthorn by 61 points. Image by Scott Barbour/AAP PHOTOS

Australian rules football

Cats smash AFL rival Hawks in Geelong

By Oliver Caffrey

June 12, 2020

2020-06-12 22:20:02

Shorter quarters proved no hurdle for Geelong’s scoring power with the Cats blowing away AFL rivals Hawthorn by 61 points at GMHBA Stadium.

After Richmond and Collingwood restarted the season with a 36-all draw a night earlier, the Cats gave TV audiences a more free-flowing spectacle at their home fortress.

The Hawks trailed by just six points at halftime in their first game at Kardinia Park since 2006, but Geelong’s five-goal burst to begin the third quarter paved the way for their 17.6 (108) to 7.5 (47) Friday night win.

The Cats showed why Hawthorn teams have rarely won in Geelong during the past 13 years by kicking nine goals to one in the second half.

Their experienced midfield feasted on a Hawks team missing star onballer Jaeger O’Meara and they took an unassailable 37-point lead into the final change.

It was utter dominance around the clearances in the third term, with Geelong winning the vital statistic 11-3 for six goals to one.

Captain Joel Selwood was at his determined best, ruckman Rhys Stanley gave one of his best performances for Geelong, while superstar Patrick Dangerfield warmed up in his 250th game after a quiet start.

Star veteran Gary Ablett turned back the clock with a polished two-goal performance and set-up three other majors.

Clever small forward Gryan Miers enjoyed the round two clash by snagging three goals.

The result leaves the Cats at 1-1 in the shortened 17-round season after  their loss to last year’s reigning premiers GWS in March.

Key Hawks players were hard to find on a tough night, falling well short of an impressive round one win against Brisbane.

Brownlow medallist Tom Mitchell was predictably the Hawks’ leading possession winner (22) in his second game back following 18-months out with a broken leg.

In an added blow for the Hawks, stars Chad Wingard and Shaun Burgoyne face an anxious wait to see if they are sighted by the Match Review Officer.

Wingard’s wayward boot collected Cat Tom Atkins high that resulted in a free kick, while a clumsy sling tackle from Burgoyne dazed Dangerfield.

