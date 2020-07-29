Discover Australian Associated Press

Geelong are fighting Tom Hawkins' one-match suspension for striking Fremantle's Luke Ryan. Image by Richard Wainwright/AAP PHOTOS

Australian rules football

Cats to challenge Hawkins AFL striking ban

By Anna Harrington

July 29, 2020

2020-07-29 12:52:03

Geelong will head to the AFL tribunal on Wednesday night to challenge Tom Hawkins’ one-match suspension for striking.

Hawkins’ elbow on Fremantle’s Luke Ryan in the final quarter of Geelong’s 32-point win on Monday night was graded as intentional, low impact and high contact.

The veteran forward is currently ruled out of Saturday night’s clash with West Coast.

The Cats could attempt to have the conduct part of the grading downgraded from “intentional” to “careless”.

If that is successful, Hawkins will have his suspension reduced to a fine.

If unsuccessful, Hawkins’ ban would be upheld and the Cats issued a financial penalty of $10,000, charged to their football department soft cap.

Including the current ban, Hawkins has received six suspensions – totalling seven games – across the past five seasons.

The 32-year-old missed last year’s preliminary-final loss to Richmond through a ban for striking West Coast’s Will Schofield.

Hawkins has played all eight of the Cats’ AFL games this year, booting 14 goals – including three against the Dockers on Monday night.

