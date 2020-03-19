Discover Australian Associated Press

CBA says the changes to its fixed home loan rate will save customers $400 a month on average. Image by (AAP Image/Erik Anderson)

interest rate

CBA drops fixed home loan rate to 2.29%

By AAP

March 19, 2020

2020-03-19 15:29:10

Commonwealth Bank has cut its fixed-rate home loans to record-low levels following the Reserve Bank of Australia’s emergency stimulus measures.

CBA cut its one-, two- and three-year fixed home loan rates by 70 basis points to 2.29 per cent, while making no changes to its standard variable rate home loans.

The changes will save the average customer $400 a month and release up to $3.6 billion in cash for Australian households, CBA said.

“These are unprecedented times, and they call for unprecedented measures,” Commonwealth Bank chief executive Matt Comyn said.

The Reserve Bank earlier cut the interest rate to a record-low 0.25 per cent as part of a suite of economic support to cushion the blow of the coronavirus pandemic.

CBA said it would also cut rates on cash-linked small business loans and increase rates on 12-month term deposits to 1.7 per cent.

The other major banks have yet to respond to the RBA’s decision.

