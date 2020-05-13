CBA takes $1.5b COVID hit, sells CFS stake

Commonwealth Bank is setting aside $1.5 billion for potential defaults on account of COVID-19-related shutdowns and will sell a majority stake in its Colonial First State wealth management unit.

Australia’s largest bank reported that cash profit for the third quarter fell 23 per cent to $1.3 billion, down from $1.7 billion a year ago.

Net profit for the March quarter also slipped to $1.3 billion, from $1.75 billion a year ago, as operating income remained flat.

The Commonwealth Bank said the $1.5 billion charge was for the potential longer term impacts of COVID-19.

It said it has considered a range of scenarios and in its base case scenario and expects unemployment to hover around eight per cent in 2020 and 2021 while housing prices may fall 11 per cent over three years.

It also took a $135 million charge relating to customer remediation in the wake of the banking royal commission, with operating expenses were up five per cent during the March quarter.

The bank’s total provisions have risen to $6.4 billion.

Loan impairment expense was $1.6 billion in the March quarter, or 80 basis points of gross loans and acceptances.

CBA joins its other rivals in taking a hit from the COVID-19 related restrictions that resulted in economic activity coming to a standstill and led to business closures.

Westpac has taken a $1.6 billion charge. ANZ has put aside $1 billion in COVID-19 provisions, while NAB has made provisions for $807 million.

While Westpac and ANZ have deferred dividend payouts, CBA completed its interim dividend payments in March.

CBA approved repayment deferrals worth $15.2 billion on 71,000 business loans, on 144,000 home loans worth $50 billion, as well as 25,000 personal loans.

“Our package of support measures has included over $9 billion in support to 100,000 businesses.. reduced interest rates for borrowers, increased interest rates for depositors and waived fees and charges,” chief executive Matt Comyn said.

The lender had a common equity tier-one capital ratio of 10.7 per cent at March 31, and said it remains well funded, with significant levels of excess liquidity and strong capital.

That has seemingly reassured investors, with CBA shares trading 41 cents, or 0.7 per cent higher, at $60.09 in a weak Australian market.

CBA separately announced it would sell a 55 per cent stake in Colonial First State to global investment firm KKR for $1.7 billion.

The sale price represents a multiple of 15.5 times CFS’s net profit of around $200 million.

“The transaction is consistent with CBA’s strategy to focus on its core banking businesses and to create a simpler and better bank, while allowing CFS to become a more focused standalone business,” the bank said.

The sale will result in a post-tax profit of $1.5 billion and lift CBA’s CET1 capital ratio by another 30-40 basis points, the bank said.

CBA has previously sold CFS Global Asset Management to Japan’s Mitsubishi, the Comminsure business to AIA as well as stakes in financial advisory businesses.