CBA moves to curb abusive online banking

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Commonwealth Bank officials have introduced new rules for online banking. Image by AP PHOTO

banking

CBA moves to curb abusive online banking

By Steven Deare

June 4, 2020

2020-06-04 09:49:29

Commonwealth Bank has introduced new rules for online banking after discovering abusive messages in the transaction descriptions of scores of customers.

The issue came to light after the bank noticed disturbing messages in the account of a customer experiencing domestic and family violence.

That instance prompted staff to find that more than 8,000 customers had received multiple payments, often less than $1, with abusive messages in the transaction description, effectively using the bank’s online platform as a messaging service.

The messages ranged from innocuous jokes to serious threats, the bank said.

Australia’s biggest bank says under the revised guidelines it may refuse transactions and suspend online access for customers who use its online services to stalk, harass or intimidate others.

“The message is simple, we can see you and we won’t tolerate the use of our digital banking platforms to facilitate abuse,” CBA’s general manager of community, Catherine Fitzpatrick, said. 

However, the bank has not said how it will prevent people using other bank’s systems to send potentially abusive messages to its customers.

Latest sport

rugby league

Bateman set for second shoulder operation

Canberra's NRL premiership hopes have taken a hit with star forward John Bateman ruled out indefinitely after being forced to have a second shoulder operation.

Australian rules football

Cox, Phillips into footy's Hall of Fame

West Coast ruck great Dean Cox and Port Adelaide legend Greg Phillips have been inducted into the Australian Football Hall of Fame.

swimming

Taylor takes over as Aust head swim coach

Rohan Taylor has taken over as Australian swimming's head coach for the Tokyo Olympics after Jacco Verhaeren announced he will leave in September.

Australian rules football

Fremantle AFL forward McCarthy in hospital

Fremantle forward Cam McCarthy will undergo tests in hospital after collapsing during the AFL club's non-contact training session.

Australian rules football

New look key to Saints' AFL scoring power

St Kilda struggled to kick winning scores last year and will bank on a series of personnel changes in attack to turn their AFL fortunes around in 2020.

news

politics

Recession is a heartache for Australia: PM

As Australia heads into its first recession in almost three decades, the Morrison government is under pressure to boost jobs and growth.

sport

rugby league

Bateman set for second shoulder operation

Canberra's NRL premiership hopes have taken a hit with star forward John Bateman ruled out indefinitely after being forced to have a second shoulder operation.

world

crime, law and justice

US police "on leave" after 7 News attack

The White House has defended the police treatment of a Seven Network crew despite two officers being placed on administrative leave.