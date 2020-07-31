Discover Australian Associated Press

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.
CBA officials have raised a cost estimate by $300 million. Image by AP PHOTO

Financial Services

CBA ups cost of advice payout by $300m

By Steven Deare

July 31, 2020

2020-07-31 09:39:53

Commonwealth Bank officials have increased their estimate of the cost of compensating customers who were erroneously charged fees for financial advice by $300 million, ahead of full-year results.

The bank will spend $834 million in total on program costs ($136 million) and refunding customers ($698 million) who were charged ongoing service fees for advice by Commonwealth Financial Planning Pathways, Count Financial and Financial Wisdom.

The companies collected the money between the 2009 and 2019 financial years.

Management had estimated $534 million in costs prior to the second half of this financial year.

The bank is due to present its full-year results on August 12.

