The CCC will not investigate MP Brittany Lauga over claims she leaked personal information. Image by Jono Searle/AAP PHOTOS

politics

CCC will not pursue MP over Qld nurse leak

By Tiffanie Turnbull

August 17, 2020

2020-08-17 18:27:01

Queensland’s Crime and Corruption Commission will not investigate Labor MP Brittany Lauga over claims she leaked personal information about a COVID-19 positive nurse, who was then harassed online.

The Keppel MP was among those calling for the unidentified nurse to be fined, after she admitted to breaching COVID-19 travel restrictions and was linked to the death of Nathan Turner in the Central Queensland town of Blackwater.

The Nurses Professional Association of Queensland, who referred to the matter to the CCC, said the woman had received death threats and was the vilified on national TV by the government.

Ms Lauga told reporters at the time the woman had admitted to contact tracers that she drove 167km from Rockhampton to Blackwater to watch a sunset before she was diagnosed with the virus and before Mr Turner died.

A post-mortem examination later found Mr Turner did not have the virus, but died of other causes.

The CCC received two complaints about the Assistant Education Minister’s conduct but has decided not to pursue an investigation.

“Following an assessment of the allegations and information provided in the complaint, and after reviewing information independently obtained by the CCC, the CCC has now determined there is insufficient evidence that a criminal offence has been committed by the Member for Keppel,” the statement said on Monday.

The CCC has referred an allegation relating to the alleged disclosure of confidential and personal information by a Central Queensland Hospital and Health Service employee to the CQHHS to deal with itself.

“It is an opportune time to remind public servants who are required to deal with confidential and personal information to only access it, and disclose it, for authorised reasons.”

