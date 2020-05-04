Celebrities call for unity amid pandemic

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Oprah Winfrey joined in the Call to Unite livestream along with other stars and ex-presidents. Image by AP PHOTO

Health

Celebrities call for unity amid pandemic

By AAP

May 4, 2020

2020-05-04 07:04:26

Actors and musicians have joined former US presidents in a call for unity amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Their messages were both universal and personal as the Call To Unite livestream, a 24-hour event, stretched into its second day.

Former US president Bill Clinton and Oprah Winfrey were among those who participated on Friday night.

Quincy Jones, Jennifer Garner, Common, Maria Shriver, Questlove and Yo-Yo Ma were also participating in the event.

Eva Longoria cited the teachings of Mahatma Gandhi as she urged people to “be the change you want to see in the world”.

“We’re in a moment where we have a chance to reset and start anew,” she said.

LeAnn Rimes sang There Will Be A Better Day.

On Friday evening, Winfrey said she keeps updated with coronavirus news, but has often focused her attention more on positive “acts of valour”.

Former president George W Bush encouraged finding ways to “be present” in the lives of others to ease their anxiety.

Clinton delivered the message that “we can get through this together”.

Sean Combs said the pandemic was giving humanity a chance to unite.

“We don’t have to wait until the pandemic is over,” he said.

“This can come true right now.”

He urged people to “give someone an extra mask, check on an elderly neighbour”.

Latest sport

Australian rules football

Bulldogs called back for AFL restart

Western Bulldogs have joined rival clubs in calling players back from interstate amid growing optimism around an AFL season restart.

rugby league

Warriors arrive in NSW minus two players

Nathaniel Roache was ruled unfit to travel on the Warriors' flight to Tamworth while NRL star David Fusitu'a was not on board for personal reasons.

Australian rules football

Port, Crows wrestle with AFL hub angst

The prospect of the AFL employing some form of isolation hub remains an option for the league to restart the premiership season after the COVID-19 shutdown.

rugby league

Virus risk "1 in 10,000" for NRL: V'landys

ARL Commission chairman Peter V'landys has played down concerns that the NRL's return will be a health risk to players and the community.

rugby league

Graham slams reports of NRL pay dispute

Cronulla star Wade Graham has dismissed reports that claimed NRL players were planning to revolt over a pay dispute.

news

epidemic and plague

Just one new NSW virus case, school closes

A Sydney public school has closed after a student tested positive to coronavirus, while NSW has recorded just one new case of COVID-19.

sport

Australian rules football

Bulldogs called back for AFL restart

Western Bulldogs have joined rival clubs in calling players back from interstate amid growing optimism around an AFL season restart.

world

virus diseases

Countries must ease lockdowns slowly: WHO

Countries should be ready to bring back restrictions if the number of coronavirus cases increases again, the World Health Organisation says.