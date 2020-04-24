Celebrities ‘super-spreaders’ of fake news

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
US actor Woody Harrelson has been identified as a spreader of fake COVID-19 news. Image by AP PHOTO

Health

Celebrities ‘super-spreaders’ of fake news

By Tiffanie Turnbull

April 24, 2020

2020-04-24 17:28:27

Celebrities like actor Woody Harrelson and rapper Whiz Khalifa are the “super-spreaders” of misinformation during times of crisis, experts say.

Researchers from the Queensland University of Technology’s Digital Media Research Centre have been studying how conspiracy theories discussed on the fringes of the internet end up as front page news.

The kindling, Professor Axel Bruns says, is public figures who don’t know when to keep their mouths shut or take their fingers off the keyboard.

“It’s one thing to post this from a conspiracy account that’s got a few hundred followers, but once you get major celebrities with literally millions of followers on Twitter or Facebook talking about this, even just dismissively, obviously it reaches a much much larger audience.”

“These are the super-spreaders. These are the people who are really making something go viral,” he said during an online presentation on viral disinformation hosted by the Australia Institute on Thursday.

One theory they looked at linked 5G cell phone towers with the spread of the virus, which was featured in mainstream media including the Australian, and reportedly resulted in arson attacks on communications facilities in the UK.

The data revealed a spike in shares of the 5G theory after Harrelson endorsed it and Khalifa spoke about it in a video posted to his Facebook page, which is followed by almost 40 million people.

Spikes also occurred when UK tabloid the Daily Express wrote an article about it, when a Nigerian pastor’s warning about the theory went viral, and when a UK boxer posted a similar video to a sports group with nearly 26 million members.

The research team also looked into the spread of conspiracy theories claiming that COVID-19 was a Chinese lab-engineered bio weapon, that Bill Gates was ‘sponsoring’ the pandemic, that Pope Francis tested positive and that shaving off your beard prevented you from catching the virus.

But the research team provided no examples of celebrities spreading the theories, other than Republican Congressman Jim Banks who they say shared the bio weapon claim.

Fact-checking on social media is a part of the solution, Prof Bruns says, but has limited effect as it generally reaches a different audience to conspiracy theorists, and tends to convince them they’re “onto something”.

The most effective antidote would be convincing individual users to research and think critically before they post, he says.

“You have these celebrities, politicians and others with very large audiences, and getting them to not share something or not talk about something that they have no idea about – that may be very difficult to do, but it is a really important point where further transmission … can be stopped.”

Latest sport

Australian rules football

Dockers coach behind Victorian AFL hub

Fremantle coach Justin Longmuir thinks Victoria is better placed than any other state to host a hub if the AFL season resumes amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

cricket

Hope builds for cricket pay breakthrough

Cricket Australia chairman Earl Eddings and players' union counterpart Greg Dyer have discussed the need to work collaboratively amid fears of a pay stoush.

rugby league

NRL broadcasters agree on May 28: V'landys

ARL Commission chairman Peter V'landys has reiterated the NRL competition intends to resume on May 28 and the length of the season will be determined next week.

rugby union

Wallaby greats propose rugby review board

Former Wallabies captains have proposed the establishment of an Australian Rugby Review board to restore the code to its glory days.

netball

Super Netballers to get reduced pay cut

Super Netballers will have their current 70 per cent pay cut capped to 50 per cent until May 31 as the sport handles the coronavirus-induced shutdown.

news

politics

More virus outbreaks coming for Australia

The chief medical officer has described Australia as the safest place in the world, but there are warnings the country will see further coronavirus outbreaks.

sport

Australian rules football

Dockers coach behind Victorian AFL hub

Fremantle coach Justin Longmuir thinks Victoria is better placed than any other state to host a hub if the AFL season resumes amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

world

migration

Trump temporarily limits US immigration

An executive order temporarily suspending immigration into the United States during the coronavirus outbreak has been signed by President Donald Trump.