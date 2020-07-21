Discover Australian Associated Press

Coastal erosion from storms has left properties on the NSW Central Coast teetering over the ocean. Image by Darren Pateman/AAP PHOTOS

environmental issue

NSW houses still face erosion threat

By AAP

July 21, 2020

2020-07-21 09:17:37

A NSW council wants the state government to declare a natural disaster after powerful surf damaged properties at Wamberal, on the central coast, leaving some on the brink of collapse.

Several houses on Ocean View Drive are at risk of being pulled into the sea after last week’s wild weather caused massive coastal erosion.

Residents of up to 30 of the multi-million dollar buildings have been told evacuate because of the danger.

Central Coast Council held an emergency meeting on Monday night before calling on the NSW government to declare the area a natural disaster.

“This would enable affected residents to seek assistance and support to recover, while council would be able to access funds to repair infrastructure impacted by the storms,” it said in a statement.

The council also said that for the next four weeks it would eschew taking “regulatory action” against residents trying to reinforce or buttress their sinking homes, so long as those measures don’t significantly “impact on other properties or land”.

Wamberal Protection Society vice president Margaret Bryce has said the damage is worse than in 2016 when a severe weather event caused erosion along the coastline.

Angry residents have blamed the council for “dragging their feet” on building a seawall to protect beachfront homes and the coastline from pounding seas.

“This is a not a time for blaming each other – it is a time for us to work together to deliver long-term solutions for the Coast, including for those who have been so terribly impacted by this event,” Mayor Lisa Matthews said in a statement.

Meanwhile, an Emergency Operations Centre has been set up as a base for NSW State Emergency Service, NSW Police, council and government agencies responding to the crisis.

The issue is also affecting nearby residents of The Entrance North, who will be briefed on the situation at 7pm Tuesday.

politics

Lower, targeted support as virus continues

As parts of Australia open up faster than others amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the Morrison government is revamping its JobKeeper and JobSeeker economic supports.

industrial accident

Dreamworld ride tragedy charges expected

Charges will reportedly be laid soon against Dreamworld's parent company, Ardent Leisure, following the 2016 fatal Thunder River Rapids ride tragedy.

politics

Wage subsidies set to become tiered system

Federal government support during the coronavirus will be changed to better target wage subsidies after September, rather than a flat $1500 a fortnight.

sport

cricket

ICC postpones T20 World Cup in Australia

This year's men's T20 World Cup in Australia has been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, the International Cricket Council has announced.

world

mining

BHP lifts Q4 iron ore output

Global miner BHP has lifted its iron ore production by 7.0 per cent in the June quarter to 76 million tonnes.