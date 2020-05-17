Qld nurse should know better: premier

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Steven Miles says it was unacceptable a nurse had gone to work while having COVID-19 symptoms. Image by Dan Peled/AAP PHOTOS

virus diseases

Qld nurse should know better: premier

By Shae McDonald

May 17, 2020

2020-05-17 12:21:30

Queensland’s premier says a nurse who went to work after she had been tested for coronavirus should have known better.

The North Rockhampton Nursing Centre remains in lockdown after the woman returned a positive test on Thursday.

Thirty-five residents were temporarily relocated to nearby hospitals on Saturday, to enable all occupants to isolate.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said the health advice from the chief health officer had been abundantly clear.

“It is not acceptable for anyone who is sick, particularly with this pandemic we’re dealing with, to go to work,” she said.

“Honestly, a nurse should know better.”

A total of 235 staff and residents at the central Queensland aged care facility have now been tested and found negative for COVID-19.

Ms Palaszczuk said another 37 7 tests from the Rockhampton facility were outstanding.

“We are very relieved with the news we are hearing at the moment,” she said, adding the rapid testing response had worked like clockwork.

“Fingers crossed everything will be ok.”

Health minister Steven Miles and chief health officer Dr Jeannette Young will travel to Rockhampton on Monday to oversee the measures being put in place to prevent a potential outbreak.

It comes as no new cases of coronavirus were recorded in Queensland on Sunday, with 12 remaining active across the state.

Police issued just 10 infringement notices in the 24 hours following the easing of restrictions on Saturday.

Latest news

health

COAG clumsy, red tape needs cutting: NSW

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian says the interstate COAG forum needs an urgent revamp while calling for economic reform, the cutting of red tape and GST talks.

virus diseases

Qld nurse should know better: premier

Queensland's premier says a nurse who went to work while sick and after she had been tested for COVID-19, should've known better.

market and exchange

ASX to lift early amid virus volatility

The Australian share market is set to open 0.6 per cent higher in the week's early trade but volatility is expected to continue amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

health

Vic pubs, cafes, open again from June 1

Victorians will be able to eat and drink inside pubs, cafes and restaurants again from June 1, starting with up to 20 people.

virus diseases

New virus cases likely as curbs ease

Australians have been warned the COVID-19 pandemic is not over as states and territories begin lifting some restrictions.

news

health

COAG clumsy, red tape needs cutting: NSW

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian says the interstate COAG forum needs an urgent revamp while calling for economic reform, the cutting of red tape and GST talks.

sport

rugby league

League great Arthur Summons dies at 84

Rugby league great Arthur Summons has died in Sydney.

world

health

Obama's frank speech to college graduates

Barack Obama has offered a brutal assessment of US officials overseeing the nation's coronavirus response in an online speech to graduating college students.