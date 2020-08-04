Discover Australian Associated Press

Melbourne coach Simon Goodwin says he still enjoys the support of chairman Glen Bartlett. Image by Darren England/AAP PHOTOS

Australian rules football

Chairman still supports me: Demons coach

By Steve Larkin

August 4, 2020

2020-08-04 14:34:51

Melbourne coach Simon Goodwin is feeling the heat but says he retains the support of his chairman at the success-starved AFL club.

Chairman Glen Bartlett savaged the Demons as “insipid” and “disgraceful” in their heavy loss to Port Adelaide last weekend.

And Goodwin says he isn’t surprised at Bartlett’s comments, describing them as warranted.

“When the chairman speaks, you have got to listen,” Goodwin told reporters on Tuesday.

“I have spoken to Glen at length and he has nothing but support for myself.

“I was employed to lead this footy club with a clear strategy to lead us to our next premiership. And I’m still very confident that we are going to be able to do that.

“And if that puts pressure on me, those comments, I have got to accept that.

“I take responsibility for our performance … I want to thrive in this environment, I want to thrive under this pressure.”

Bartlett said Goodwin, contracted until the end of the 2022 season, and his football department must address the 51-point loss to Port.

“We just can’t serve up that kind of rubbish,” Bartlett said.

And Goodwin said he had done just that ahead of Wednesday night’s clash against winless Adelaide in Adelaide.

“Glen was speaking of an emotion that supported what I thought, first and foremost, but I think what our supporters thought.

“That performance was symbolic of the way we played last year. And that was something that was really disappointing because we hadn’t seen that this year so far.

“That brought up a lot of emotion … Glen just shared the emotion, one I have, one our players also have.”

But Goodwin was adamant finals were achievable for the Demons, who sit in 15th spot with three wins and five losses.

“We’re going to see games through this period where clubs have poor performances but I’m not going to sit here and make excuses for our footy club,” he said.

“For too long there has been too many excuses – and some of it is reality and some of it is excuses.

“Right now, the Melbourne footy club needs reality.

“We need to play better, we need to welcome that pressure, but this season is alive, we’re right in the mix.”

