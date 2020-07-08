Discover Australian Associated Press

Stage-three lockdowns are due to come into effect for metropolitan Melbourne and Mitchell Shire. Image by James Ross/AAP PHOTOS

Health

Changes to Melbourne virus lockdown rules

By Carly Waters

July 8, 2020

2020-07-08 17:21:52

MELBOURNE’S SECOND LOCKDOWN

* The six-week lockdown starts at 11.59pm on Wednesday.

AREAS BACK UNDER STAGE THREE RESTRICTIONS:

* Metropolitan Melbourne covering 30 Local Government Areas – Banyule, Hume, Moreland, Bayside, Kingston, Mornington Peninsula, Boroondara, Knox, Nillumbik, Manningham, Port Phillip, Cardinia, Maribyrnong, Stonnington, Casey, Maroondah, Whitehorse, Darebin, Melbourne, Whittlesea, Frankston, Melton, Wyndham, Glen Eira, Monash, Yarra, Greater Dandenong, Moonee Valley, Yarra Ranges, Hobsons Bay.

* Mitchell Shire which includes the towns of Broadford, Kilmore, Seymour, Tallarook, Pyalong and Wallan.

WHAT WILL CLOSE AGAIN:

* Community sport

* Indoor sports and recreation including arenas and stadiums

* Swimming pools, saunas and bathhouses

* Food courts 

* Indoor and outdoor cinemas

* Casino and gaming

* Brothels and strip clubs

* Beauty and personal care services

* Holiday accommodation and camping

* Play centres and playgrounds

* Galleries, museums and zoos

VISTORS AND PUBLIC GATHERINGS:

* No visitors allowed in homes

* Public gatherings and exercise can only be with immediate household or two people

ALLOWED OUTDOOR ACTIVITIES:

* Fishing and boating 

* Tennis, golf and surfing

OPEN FOR BUSINESS:

* Retail subject to density

* Markets for food and drink only

* Hairdressers

HOSPITALITY:

* Cafes, restaurants, pubs, clubs and bars return to takeaway only

REAL ESTATE:

* Return to remote auctions

* Inspections by appointment only

INTIMATE PARTNERS:

* Visits allowed

SECOND PLACE OF RESIDENCE:

* No visits outside the restricted areas – subject to conditions

HOLIDAYS:

* Can be completed by those already on holiday

* No new holiday travel from 11.59pm on July 8

FUNERALS:

* Ten people, plus those conducting the funeral

WEDDINGS:

* Five people (couple, witnesses and celebrant)

RELIGIOUS CEREMONIES:

* Broadcast only.

