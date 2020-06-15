Discover Australian Associated Press

Weddings in NSW can be as large as the venue can hold with the four square metre rule in place. Image by Joel Carrett/AAP PHOTOS

Health

Changes to NSW’s COVID-19 restrictions

By Dominica Sanda

June 15, 2020

2020-06-15 14:38:07

WHAT ARE THE LATEST CHANGES TO COVID-19 RESTRICTIONS IN NSW

IMMEDIATE CHANGES

* There is no cap on people at funerals but attendance will be limited to the four square metres per person rule.

FROM JULY 1

* The 50-person limit for indoor venues will be scrapped. Venues will instead follow the one person per four square metres rule. All gatherings must be seated.

* Weddings can be as large as the venue can hold with the four square metre rule in place but dancefloors are off-limits. 

* Organised cultural and sporting events at outdoor venues with a maximum capacity of 40,000 will be allowed up to 25 percent of their normal capacity. Events must be ticketed and seated.

WHAT IS NOT CHANGING

* Household visits and all other outdoor gatherings remain capped at 20 people.

* Strip clubs remain closed.

* Music festivals and nightclubs remain closed but could be eased in August if community transmission stays low.

