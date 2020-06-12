Charges laid over Melbourne factory blaze

A company and its director have been charged over a 2018 industrial fire that burnt for more than a week, shrouding Melbourne’s western suburbs with toxic smoke.

Graham Leslie White and his company Delacor Pty Ltd were charged by the Environment Protection Authority on Wednesday over the West Footscray fire, which forced the closure of businesses and schools and contaminated the nearby Stony Creek in late August 2018.

A total of 34 criminal charges have been filed against White and his company.

The charges allege the company permitted the dumping of industrial waste at the factory, caused or permitted the pollution of a local waterway and caused an environmental hazard.

The company has also been charged with multiple counts of aggravated pollution – the most serious charge under the Environment Protection Act.

“The charges that EPA has filed include the strongest charges EPA has at its disposal,” EPA Chief Executive Officer Cathy Wilkinson said in a statement.

“We take this matter extremely seriously and will always look to hold those who pollute to account.”

Dark billowing plumes of smoke could be seen across Melbourne for days after the blaze and prompted the closure of 50 schools and child care centres.

Chemical run-off polluted water at Stony Creek, with fish and other river creatures washing up dead.

The cause of the blaze remains under investigation by the coroner.