Charities call for wider wage subsidy net

Charities are pushing for more changes to eligibility requirements for the federal government’s JobKeeper wage subsidy program, saying many will miss out despite a lowered goalpost.

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg says not-for-profit charities can now apply for the benefit if they’ve suffered a 15 per cent hit to revenue because of the pandemic.

Before the change, the requirement was going to be a fallen turnover of at least 30 per cent, which still applies to for-profits.

Businesses with annual turnovers of more than $1 billion must have suffered a 50 per cent or more fall in revenue.

Anglicare Australia executive director Kasy Chambers says charity funding is often tied so can’t be used towards another aspect of work.

“The JobKeeper scheme should exclude grants where the funding is tied,” she said.

“Charities simply don’t have the freedom to use that funding to prop up other workers.”

The Australian Council of Social Service is calling for the same changes, saying the revenue test must exclude tied funds.

“All community sector charities must be able continue their important work, helping those in need, by keeping their workers employed, at a time when they are needed most,” ACOSS said.

The $130 billion scheme, where workers get a fortnightly pay of $1500 per person through their employers, is set to be approved by parliament on Wednesday.

Labor’s charities spokesman Andrew Leigh says the government needs to further amend the eligibility for charities, otherwise many will miss out.

“The government has attempted a fix but it doesn’t seem to be enough for the charity sector,” he told AAP on Monday.

“It’s absolutely vital at a time when Australians are relying on charities – more than at any other time in my lifetime – that charities are protected.”

The changes are expected to let child care centre giant Goodstart Early Learning qualify for the scheme as the previous threshold was too high.

Attorney-General Christian Porter says the adjustments are “very reasonable”.

“I don’t think we’ll be seeing further changes to that,” he told reporters in Canberra.

There are more than 57,000 registered charities which employ more than 1.3 million Australians.