Charities like OzHarvest will be helped through the COVID-19 crisis under a $100 million package. Image by Frances Mao/AAP PHOTOS

Health

Charities get initial $100 mln virus help

By Colin Brinsden

April 12, 2020

2020-04-12 18:14:51

The Morrison government is providing an immediate $100 million funding injection to more than 300 charities and community organisations faced with the economic downturn caused by the coronavirus.

Called the community support package, Families and Social Services Minister Anne Ruston says a further $100 million would be allocated over the next six months where it is needed,

To assist in these allocations Senator Ruston has also announced a new national co-ordination group to help identify emergency issues at the local, state and the national level.

“The government understands this is a trying time for relief providers facing rapidly increasing demand while dealing with challenges in maintaining the workforce and distribution lines needed to operate,” Senator Ruston said in a statement on Saturday.

“Many people reaching out to these services may have never needed this type of assistance before so we need to make sure we have the right supports in place to help people through this period and bounce back stronger when it’s over.”

Labor welcomed the funding, with services under immense pressure and some forced to close their doors.

“Donations have dried up while demand for services has surged,” Labor’s spokeswoman for families and social services Linda Burney and its charities spokesman Andrew Leigh said in a statement.

“Many volunteers who are older or fall into other at-risk categories are no longer able to assist.”

Labor has also urged Treasurer Josh Frydenberg to use the powers granted by parliament to ensure that vital charities don’t fall through the cracks of the JobKeeper wage subsidy.

HOW THE INITIAL $100 MILLION FUNDING IS SHARED:

– $37 million to be shared among almost 200 Commonwealth-funded emergency relief organisations.

– $7 million to be provided to the Red Cross over the next six months.

– $16 million to be shared by food relief providers Foodbank Australia, SecondBite and OzHarvest.

– $20 million for financial counselling services including the National Debt Helpline, Money Support Hubs and Problem Gambling.

– $20 million for the Good Shepherd to offer 40,000 Australians access to safe, affordable financial products through the No Interest Loan Scheme.

