Edward Kenneth Lord will spend at least eight years behind bars. Image by Dave Hunt/AAP PHOTOS

crime, law and justice

Cheater jailed over wife’s NSW river death

By Margaret Scheikowski

February 21, 2020

2020-02-21 14:21:31

A cheating husband whose wife drowned after he deliberately drove their car into a NSW river “to vent his rage” has been jailed for at least eight years.

Edward Kenneth Lord, 54, pleaded guilty to the manslaughter of his wife of 25 years, Michele Lord, who died in October 2015 after he drove into the Tweed River in northern NSW during an argument.

Lord, a concreter, had proposed marriage to his lover who worked at a massage parlour and had moved into his Gold Coast family home as a maid.

He convinced his wife to let Siew Ping “Margaret” Fong stay in the downstairs bedroom, saying she could help with housework given Ms Lord was working long hours and had been ill with breast cancer.

Ms Lord, 57, had become increasingly suspicious of his relationship with their “housemaid” and approached police over fears he had put a sleeping tablet in her wine so he could have sex with Ms Fong.

Justice Ian Harrison in the NSW Supreme Court on Friday jailed Lord for 10 years and eight months, with a non-parole period of eight years.

“The driving into the river was an intentional but spontaneous act carried out purely to vent his rage,” the judge said, citing the agreed facts.

“It carried an appreciable risk of serious injury to Ms Lord but he had no intention to do her serious bodily harm or to cause her death.”

It took some time for Lord to admit what happened. He originally told police Ms Fong was “simply the housekeeper”, his marriage had been happy and the car’s wheel had slipped while “we were driving along having a laugh”.

Ms Lord’s brother Graham Flatman said her family had long desired the truth after enduring years of unanswered questions.

“We have learnt the truth and to learn her husband, a man we all knew and considered to be part of our family, was complicit in Michele’s passing, has made this entire ordeal such an overwhelming and confronting experience,” Mr Flatman said outside court on Friday.

The family hoped the “happy, trusting, loving” woman’s death was not in vain.

“It is our hope that anyone who finds themselves in similar circumstances as Michele will find the strength of reach out and confide in all the amazing services out there,” Mr Flatman said.

Justice Harrison said Ms Lord hired a private investigator to monitor her husband and Ms Fong, and had discussed divorce proceedings with a solicitor.

She told a friend she’d given Lord an ultimatum that they seek marriage counselling or she would leave him.

She also spoke of his tendency to become angry and occasionally react spontaneously and aggressively by punching walls and yelling.

“These incidents included punching a hole in a wall of their bedroom when they were arguing about Ms Fong,” Justice Harrison said, citing agreed facts.

Lord, who did not give evidence at his sentence hearing, told a psychologist of his remorse over what happened.

He described his wife as “one in a million, can never be replaced … she was my lover, soulmate, best friend … she’ll be in my heart forever”.

But the judge found Lord had failed to demonstrate remorse, noting words offered to a sympathetic clinician, far removed from public scrutiny, were a “somewhat feeble substitute” to entering the witness box.

“In my experience, genuine remorse is difficult to suppress and easy to express,” Justice Harrison said.

