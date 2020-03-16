Discover Australian Associated Press

Manly captain Daly Cherry-Evans says players should respect the NRL's decision to continue matches. Image by Brendon Thorne/AAP PHOTOS

rugby league

Cherry-Evans trusts NRL’s call to play on

By Scott Bailey

March 16, 2020

2020-03-16 00:33:37

Manly captain and players’ union director Daly Cherry-Evans says he’s willing to put his trust in the NRL and their decision to press on through the coronavirus pandemic.

The NRL will continue to monitor the coronavirus outbreak on Monday, having engaged experts in bioscience and pandemics for advice on how and if they can play on.

At this stage all games will go ahead as planned for round two, with the Warriors to host Canberra on the Gold Coast given they can’t return to New Zealand without a 14-day isolation period.

The game’s biggest name in Cameron Smith – who is also general president of the Rugby League Players’ Association – on Sunday called for the competition to be suspended for up to two weeks.

RLPA chief executive Ian Prendergast also told AAP on Sunday that some players were anxious about the situation, particularly those who had to travel.

But Cherry-Evans said he personally was willing to entrust the NRL with any decision.

“I definitely believe that we should respect the whole situation and I feel as though the NRL has done that by getting the right measures in place with their research,” Cherry-Evans said.

“At the end of the day we are employees. We need to respect the people that have employed us to not put us in a dangerous position

“If a corporation or a business believes their people shouldn’t come to work then they are calling that. 

“The people we are playing for believe we can keep playing and not be put in a dangerous position, so I have to respect that and I do respect that.” 

The Kangaroos halfback also said it was impossible for players to avoid thinking about the situation, even as they tried to keep their mind on football.

Realistically, the NRL’s hopes of keeping the season going will depend largely on the Warriors.

The Australian government’s 14-day isolation policy on Sunday means they will remain without their families while in Australia.

The club will make another decision next week if they want to stay on for round three – when they are meant to meet Manly at Lottoland – or return home and miss games.

Smith and Cherry-Evans both agreed they’d have no grievance with the Warriors making the call to go home, with the RLPA stressing the players’ family and faith should come first. 

“They are already sacrificing time away from home and from their families by staying in Australia for another week,” Smith said.

“At no stage for me personally – and I feel like I speak on behalf of all the other players too – I wouldn’t question them about going home and wanting to be with their families at this time.

“I think that’s when the administration have to ask the question, when you’re a team down how can the competition go on?”

