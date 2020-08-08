Discover Australian Associated Press

Chevron says it's working with regulators in planning and implementing repair work at Gorgon. Image by Ray Strange/AAP PHOTOS

Energy

Chevron ordered to inspect Gorgon WA plant

By Michael Ramsey

August 8, 2020

2020-08-08 19:01:17

Chevron has been ordered to inspect its massive Gorgon liquefied natural gas plant off the West Australian coast amid safety concerns.

Workers at the $US54 billion ($A76 billion) project last month identified large cracks in pressurised propane kettles on one of three LNG trains.

The train has since been inspected by WA’s Department of Mines, Industry Regulation and Safety.

DMIRS on Friday issued Chevron with a remediation notice, ordering the company to check the propane heat exchangers on the other two trains for similar cracks no later than August 21.

“DMIRS continues to take the matter seriously and is in close contact with Chevron,” dangerous goods director Steve Emery said.

The short-term measures Chevron had taken to mitigate potential gas leaks appeared to be sufficient until the inspections were carried out, Mr Emery added.

It’s not immediately clear whether the inspection will force a halt to production at the plant. The company is understood to be looking at a range of options.

Industry sources told AAP if there were cracks on the shell of the exchangers, the low pressure meant a large explosion was unlikely if the shell failed.

In a statement, Chevron said it was working closely with regulators in planning and implementing repair work at Gorgon.

“Chevron is first and foremost committed to the safety of our workforce,” a spokesperson said.

The Australian Manufacturing Workers’ Union had said cracks of up to one metre long and 33mm deep were found on between eight and 11 kettles on train two.

State secretary Steve McCartney on Friday applauded DMIRS for taking decisive action and said the union’s concerns had been vindicated.

The plant on Barrow Island, 60km off the Pilbara coast, supplies gas locally and across Asia.

Chevron last month said investigations were ongoing in regards to the propane kettles and regulatory authorities had been informed.

DMIRS WorkSafe director Sally North said Chevron had been issued improvement notices for each of the eight propane kettles on train two.

She said the vessels had been manufactured differently to the registered design, contravening WorkSafe’s rules.

The company had until 28 August to make them compliant, she said.

A further 24 improvement notices were issued relating to plant registration, weld repairs and the requirement to inspect and potentially repair vessels on Train 3.

