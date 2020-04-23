Chevron told to wind down in Venezuela

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Chevron has been ordered by the Trump administration to wind down its operations in Venezuela. Image by AP PHOTO

Energy

Chevron told to wind down in Venezuela

By Matt Spetalnick and Daphne Psaledakis

April 23, 2020

2020-04-23 12:31:47

The Trump administration has given Chevron Corp, the last major US oil company still operating in Venezuela, until December 1 to “wind down” its business in the OPEC member-nation.

It will allow Chevron to conduct only severely limited operations there until then.

Seeking to ratchet up pressure on socialist President Nicolas Maduro, the US Treasury Department imposed tight new restrictions on Chevron’s joint ventures with Venezuelan state-run oil company PDVSA, which could pave the way for the California-based company’s departure.

Chevron has had a special US operating licence exempting it from sanctions on Venezuela’s vital oil sector since January, but the latest three-month waiver was due to expire on Wednesday.

The action targets what some Trump administration officials say is a key financial lifeline for Maduro as Washington seeks to stifle trade in Venezuelan crude and remove his grip on power.

Chevron and other US oil companies are being squeezed amid a coronavirus-induced supply glut. The collapse in oil prices has threatened to tilt the once-booming US oil industry into bankruptcy.

Chevron’s shares have fallen sharply over the last two days, after US crude futures on Monday fell into negative territory for the first time in history.

The decision on Chevron was made after a fierce debate in the administration, with some officials arguing the United States needed to keep a corporate beachhead in the crisis-hit country while more hawkish Trump aides said staying in Venezuela was helping Maduro keep his grip on power, according to people familiar with the matter.

Treasury’s announcement appeared to mark a partial compromise by setting a potential end point for Chevron’s operations in Venezuela, where the company has been active for about a century, while giving it more than seven months to bring it to a close.

Treasury said Chevron, under a much more restrictive temporary licence, would be allowed only to conduct transactions with PDVSA “necessary for the limited maintenance of essential operations in Venezuela or the wind down of operations” by the beginning of December.

Chevron would be barred from the drilling, sale or transport of Venezuelan oil, infrastructure work except for safety reasons or any financial transactions with PDVSA. Treasury stopped short of formally ordering Chevron out of Venezuela, but will allow so little activity there that it might be untenable to stay.

The announcement also covered oilfield service firms Baker Hughes Co, Halliburton Co, Schlumberger NV and Weatherford International, which had regularly received US permission to remain in the country. The four services firms, however, have already largely ceased operations in Venezuela.

The Trump administration has waged a “maximum pressure” campaign of sanctions and diplomatic measures in an effort to oust Maduro, whose 2018 re-election was considered a sham by most Western countries.

Venezuela’s oil exports have dropped by one-third since the United States and dozens of other countries recognised opposition leader Juan Guaido as the country’s legitimate interim president in January of last year.

But Maduro remains in power, backed by Venezuela’s military as well as Russia, China and Cuba.

Latest sport

rugby league

Dutton to talk to V'landys over NRL return

Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton is due to speak with ARL Commission chairman Peter V'landys about the resumption of the NRL season.

Australian rules football

AFL hubs possible in all states: McLachlan

AFL chief executive Gillon McLachlan has floated quarantine hubs being set-up in every state, declaring all options are being considered to restart the season.

soccer

No decision yet on A-League resumption

Football Federation Australia say they want the A-League to resume as soon as possible but haven't set a date for any potential return.

rugby league

NRL points stand with training to resume

NRL clubs will be able to return to training on May 4 ahead of the competition's planned restart from the coronavirus hiatus on May 28.

soccer

Players want clarity on A-League: Reddy

A-League players remain in the dark as to whether the competition will resume and Perth Glory veteran Liam Reddy says they need clarity.

news

politics

Morrison strives for 'COVID-safe' economy

Scott Morrison says the economy is being prepared for a recovery from the destruction caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

sport

rugby league

Dutton to talk to V'landys over NRL return

Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton is due to speak with ARL Commission chairman Peter V'landys about the resumption of the NRL season.

world

migration

Trump temporarily limits US immigration

An executive order temporarily suspending immigration into the United States during the coronavirus outbreak has been signed by President Donald Trump.