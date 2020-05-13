Discover Australian Associated Press

The Health Protection Principal Committee has been honoured for its efforts to curb the virus. Image by Lukas Coch/AAP PHOTOS

Health

Chief health officers recognised by peers

By AAP

May 13, 2020

2020-05-13 15:31:05

Australia’s battle against COVID-19 is far from over but Brendan Murphy and his fellow medical experts advising the nation’s leaders have already earned acclaim from some of their peers.

The Public Health Association of Australia on Tuesday announced it is giving a special president’s award to the Australian Health Protection Principal Committee for its handling of the pandemic.

“This band of public health experts, hitherto unknown to most Australians, have undoubtably saved lives,” PHAA president David Templeman said in a statement.

“Their rapid success in advising and influencing political leaders … and ultimately all Australians of the urgency of the present situation has put Australia in an enviable position worldwide.”

The committee, chaired by Professor Murphy, and including all state and territory chief health officers, has come under fire for being behind some variations in coronavirus policies across Australia.

But PHAA chief executive Terry Slevin says having different rules in different jurisdictions is a strength rather than a weakness, and reflects different circumstances in each state and territory.

“It is understandable that people want certainty but that’s not the world in which we operate,” Professor Slevin told AAP.

So much is still unknown about COVID-19 that he says it’s virtually impossible to give definitive advice and the AHPCC “brains trust” has done an “outstanding job” in controlling the virus.

