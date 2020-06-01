Child, 3, among three new WA virus cases

Discover Australian Associated Press

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
There are 28 active COVID-19 cases in WA, including 20 from the Al Kuwait ship stuck at Fremantle. Image by Richard Wainwright/AAP PHOTOS

Health

Child, 3, among three new WA virus cases

By AAP

June 1, 2020

2020-06-01 17:03:45

A three-year-old child is among three new confirmed cases of coronavirus in Western Australia, while the condition of one of the previously confirmed cases from the Al Kuwait livestock ship has deteriorated.

The Department of Health says all of the three new cases are recently returned overseas travellers who had been placed in hotel quarantine and remain there. 

The child, a Western Australian, is also a known contact of a previously confirmed case.

The other two cases are a female in her 60s, also from WA, and a male in his 30s from interstate.

Of 28 active cases in the state, 20 are from the Al Kuwait ship, which arrived from the United Arab Emirates on May 22 with 48 multinational crew on board and remains stranded at Fremantle Port.

All of the confirmed cases from the vessel were placed in hotel isolation, but one of them was admitted to Royal Perth Hospital overnight.

The WA government began its two-week DETECT Snapshot program on Wednesday, allowing asymptomatic healthcare workers, WA Police staff, meat workers, supermarket and retail staff, and hospitality workers to undergo a swab test.

The department said around 800 people were tested as part of the program on Saturday, while almost 500 others who presented to clinics were swabbed.

Public hospital visit rules are being relaxed on Tuesday and the state will enter phase three of eased restrictions on Saturday, when the required spacings between people at indoor and outdoor venues will be halved to two square metres.

The limit on gatherings will be increased five-fold to 100 people, while at venues where there are multiple divided spaces, gatherings of up to 300 will be permitted, allowing many businesses to reopen.

