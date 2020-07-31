Discover Australian Associated Press

Out of school hours childcare services in Victoria will be given extra government help to stay open. Image by Dean Lewins/AAP PHOTOS

Health

Childcare help for virus-struck Victoria

By AAP

July 31, 2020

2020-07-31 09:00:20

Victorian providers of out-of-school hours child care will get a helping hand from the federal government to ensure they can support parents during the state’s coronavirus crisis.

But only eligible services in metropolitan Melbourne and Mitchell Shire, both of which have been declared COVID-19 hotspots and are in lockdown, will be paid 15 per cent of their revenue, backdated to 20 July 2020.

The measure, costing $6 million, comes on top of an existing 25 per cent transition payment and child care subsidy.

Federal Education Minister Dan Tehan said the additional payment would help more than 880 out-of-school hours services to keep their doors open and staff employed.

“We are taking action to ensure Victorian families can still access care as we deal with the current COVID-19 lockdown,” Mr Tehan said.

“It will help working families and vulnerable and disadvantaged children …. relieving pressure on essential workers, who will be reassured their children are being cared for while they do their important work.”

To receive the payment, out-of-school hours care providers must show attendees have dropped to 40 per cent or less.

