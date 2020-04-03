Childcare rescue package a welcome relief

Childcare operators and parents are examining the government’s plan to make all care free during the coronavirus crisis to see how it will help them.

At the same time, the prime minister is being urged to speak directly to Australian children about COVID-19 and the government’s response.

Scott Morrison has announced the government will guarantee a set income to all child care over the next six months, as long as they stay open and don’t charge parents any fees.

The plan, worth $1.6 billion to the end of June, will pay centres almost $60 a day per child – half the “reasonable fee” – and is based on enrolment numbers at the start of March.

In the past couple of weeks enrolment numbers have plummeted as parents pulled children out of care, because they couldn’t afford fees or were worried about health impacts.

Save the Children has told Mr Morrison to copy New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern’s approach and address Australian children on the pandemic.

The organisation’s head child protection advisor Karen Flanagan said children were extremely sensitive to the new social distancing restrictions.

“Children cannot be completely shielded from the gravity of the situation,” Ms Flanagan said.

“The impact of the crisis can have a profound impact on their mental health if not properly addressed, and access to information is a big part of that.”

The childcare sector was worried about its viability and has welcomed the government’s rescue package.

“The last few weeks have been an extremely stressful, challenging time for our families, our educators and our providers,” Australian Childcare Alliance president Paul Mondo said.

“This latest round of financial support, specifically for our sector, is tremendously positive news.”

Most childcare centres are also expected to be able to access the JobKeeper wage subsidy to pass on to staff.

The national cabinet of Mr Morrison and state and territory leaders will look at ways to cut red tape for child care when it meets on Friday.