Childcare rescue package a welcome relief

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Childcare operators are examining the government plan to make care free during coronavirus crisis. Image by Dave Hunt/AAP PHOTOS

politics

Childcare rescue package a welcome relief

By Katina Curtis and Finbar O'Mallon

April 3, 2020

2020-04-03 07:01:57

Childcare operators and parents are examining the government’s plan to make all care free during the coronavirus crisis to see how it will help them.

At the same time, the prime minister is being urged to speak directly to Australian children about COVID-19 and the government’s response.

Scott Morrison has announced the government will guarantee a set income to all child care over the next six months, as long as they stay open and don’t charge parents any fees.

The plan, worth $1.6 billion to the end of June, will pay centres almost $60 a day per child – half the “reasonable fee” – and is based on enrolment numbers at the start of March.

In the past couple of weeks enrolment numbers have plummeted as parents pulled children out of care, because they couldn’t afford fees or were worried about health impacts.

Save the Children has told Mr Morrison to copy New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern’s approach and address Australian children on the pandemic.

The organisation’s head child protection advisor Karen Flanagan said children were extremely sensitive to the new social distancing restrictions.

“Children cannot be completely shielded from the gravity of the situation,” Ms Flanagan said.

“The impact of the crisis can have a profound impact on their mental health if not properly addressed, and access to information is a big part of that.”

The childcare sector was worried about its viability and has welcomed the government’s rescue package.

“The last few weeks have been an extremely stressful, challenging time for our families, our educators and our providers,” Australian Childcare Alliance president Paul Mondo said.

“This latest round of financial support, specifically for our sector, is tremendously positive news.”

Most childcare centres are also expected to be able to access the JobKeeper wage subsidy to pass on to staff.

The national cabinet of Mr Morrison and state and territory leaders will look at ways to cut red tape for child care when it meets on Friday.

Latest news

politics

Childcare rescue package a welcome relief

The childcare sector and parents say a rescue package that will make care free during the coronavirus crisis will help to keep centres open.

virus diseases

Sixth Victorian dies from coronavirus

A sixth person has died of COVID-19 in Victoria, three of them patients in the same cancer ward in the Alfred Hospital, prompting authorites to tighten access.

virus diseases

SA figures give some hope of flatter curve

The latest figures on the coronavirus in SA give some hope of a flatter curve emerging but authorities are cautious, saying "things will go up and down".

virus diseases

NSW virus isolation rules to last 90 days

Confirmed COVID-19 infections in NSW has reached 2298 while the state's death toll sits at 10 as police said isolation rules will last till the end of June.

health

Qld closes national parks as toll rises

Many Queensland national parks and recreation areas will be closed to the public as a third person dies from the coronavirus, and the state closes its borders.

news

virus diseases

Sixth Victorian dies from coronavirus

A sixth person has died of COVID-19 in Victoria, three of them patients in the same cancer ward in the Alfred Hospital, prompting authorites to tighten access.

sport

basketball

Star LaMelo Ball buys NBL Hawks: reports

Star recruit LaMelo Ball has made a move to purchase a stake in Australian NBL outfit Illawarra Hawks, according to his business manager.

world

virus diseases

Global virus cases approaching 1 million

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases will exceed one million in the coming days, the World Health Organisation says.