Children, man killed in Brisbane car fire

Three children and a man have died in a car fire on a street in Brisbane’s east.

Neighbours reported hearing explosions before seeing the car engulfed in flames in Raven Street at Camp Hill about 8.30am on Wednesday.

Three children, aged under 10, were found dead in the car.

An adult man known to them also died, and a woman also known to them is being treated for critical burns.

Their relationship is unknown, but they lived in the area.

A good Samaritan who tried to help has also been transported to hospital with facial burns.

A crime scene has been established, and police will not comment on how the fire started.

“How the fire actually occurred has not been ascertained at the moment so for us to call it a murder-suicide or a tragic accident, it’s inappropriate at this stage,” Detective Inspector Mark Thompson said.

“I’ve seen some horrific scenes – this is up there with some of the best of them.

“It’s a terrible thing to be presented with.”

Neighbour Murray Campbell said he heard a number of loud bangs.

“It sounded very much like a gas cylinder explosion,” he told AAP.

He said he called triple zero, and did not see anyone run from the car, which was engulfed in flames.

Police Minister Mark Ryan described the incident as “horrific”.